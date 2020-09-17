New York state's Department of Financial Services has accused Johnson & Johnson of insurance fraud as part of its role in the nation's opioid crisis.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - Get Report faces legal action from the state of New York after officials launched a civil suit against the healthcare giant linked to its role in the opioid crisis.

New York's state Department of Financial Services said its looking to claw back some $2 billion in insurance premium overcharges for what Governor Andrew Cuomo called its 'leading role' in the crisis, a move that follows similar actions against Teva Pharmaceuticals (TEVA) - Get Report, Endo International (ENDP) - Get Report and Allergan Plc. earlier this year.

"The opioid crisis has taken too many lives and New York State will continue to take action against those who helped fuel this public health catastrophe and bring a measure of justice to families who have lost loved ones," Cuomo said. "Misrepresentation of opioids to consumers for profit is inexcusable and we will use every tool necessary to help ensure those responsible are held fully accountable."

Last year, Johnson & Johnson agreed to contribute $4 billion to a liability fund amid at redressing victims in order to "provide certainty for involved parties and critical assistance for families and communities in need."

Johnson & Johnson shares were marked 0.2% lower in Thursday morning trading following news of the action to change hands at $148.12 each.

Last October Johnson & Johnson agreed to pay $20.4 million, including opioid-related damages and legal costs, to Cuyahoga and Summit counties in Oho, but admitted no culpability. That deal followed a similar agreement with a court in Oklahoma that saw the group pay $572.1 million in damages for the misleading marketing and promotion of its Nucynta and Duragesic painkillers.

Around the same time last year, OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma LP filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, and said it had reached a tentative agreement to settle lawsuits brought by attorneys general in 24 U.S. states, and well as similar actions filed by legal counsels in 2,000 cites and counties around the country that it estimates will "provide more than $10 billion of value to address the opioid crisis."

Dozens of other U.S. states, however, as well as many other private and public plantiffs, have declined to participate in the proposed settlement, leaving Purdue and its controlling Sackler family liable for billions more in judgments should the various suits, linked to the breadth and depth of the opioid crisis, eventually succeed.