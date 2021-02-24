Johnson & Johnson COVID Vaccine Gets FDA Support Before Emergency Use Hearing

FDA briefing notes says Johnson & Johnson's single-shot coronavirus vaccine is both safe and effective in fighting the spread and effects of COVID-19.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - Get Report shares traded higher Wednesday after the U.S. Food & Drug Administration published findings on the drugmaker's coronavirus vaccine ahead of its emergency use hearing later this week.

The FDA said the safety profile of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine showed no specific safety concerns that would preclude the issuance of an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) approval. A panel of experts will make a formal recommendation following more detailed hearing on Friday.

"Safety analysis through the January 22, 2021 data cutoff included 43,783 randomized (1:1) participants ≥18 years of age with 2-month median follow-up," the FDA briefing notes said. "The analysis supported a favorable safety profile with no specific safety concerns identified that would preclude issuance of an EUA."

"Non-fatal serious adverse events, excluding those attributed to COVID-19, were infrequent and balanced between study groups with respect to rates and types of events (0.4% in both groups)," the FDA added. "One serious event of a hypersensitivity reaction, not classified as anaphylaxis, beginning two days following vaccination was likely related to receipt of the vaccine."

Johnson & Johnson shares were marked 0.9% higher in early trading Wednesday to change hands at $161.90 each.

Johnson & Johnson said last month that its developing coronavirus treatment, reached an overall efficacy rate of 66% in the 44,000 person study of patients with moderate to severe forms of COVID-19 and had a 72% efficacy rate in U.S. trials.

The trial also indicated an 85% rate of protection against patients with more severe forms, and a 57% rate of efficacy against the new strain of the virus recently identified in South Africa.

Rival vaccines from Moderna (MRNA) - Get Report and Pfizer (PFE) - Get Report notched efficacy rates of around 95%, but weren't tested during the mutation period that saw new strains from South Africa, the United Kingdom and Brazil.