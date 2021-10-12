October 12, 2021
TheStreet home
MARKETS
TheStreet home
BANKRUPTCY
CORPORATE GOVERNANCECURRENCIESEMERGING MARKETSIPOSMERGERS AND ACQUISTIONS
REGULATIONMARKET HOLIDAYS
Search
Join Jim Cramer's Investing Club
Subscribe
Johnson & Johnson Seeks Emergency Use Authorization For Its COVID Booster
Johnson & Johnson Seeks Emergency Use Authorization For Its COVID Booster
Publish date:

Johnson & Johnson's Top Scientist, Stoffels, to Retire at Year-End

Johnson & Johnson says its chief scientific officer, Paul Stoffels, will retire at year-end. He played a key role in developing the company's Covid vaccine.
Author:

Johnson & Johnson  (JNJ) - Get Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Report Chief Scientific Officer Paul Stoffels will retire at the end of the year, the health-care giant said Tuesday.

In 2020, Stoffels "spearheaded the development of the Johnson & Johnson single-shot Covid-19 vaccine within a record time frame," the company said.

The executive, 59, also led the transformation of the research-and-development pipeline for the Janssen Pharmaceutical unit.

Stoffels, who also is vice chairman of the board's executive committee, is retiring to spend more time with his family in Europe and to cut down on travel, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing an unnamed source. He frequently flew back and forth between the U.S. and Europe for work.

He played a key role in many collaborations with external partners including the licensing of key medicines, as well the acquisition of Crucell and Actelion.

TheStreet Recommends

Stoffels "generated a huge impact on global health and on the trajectory of Johnson & Johnson,” Chairman and Chief Executive Alex Gorsky said in a statement.

In August, the company said Gorsky would step down later this year. J&J tapped industry veteran Joaquin Duato as his successor.

Gorsky, who has led the group since 2012, will become executive chairman on Jan. 3. He cited "family health reasons" for what was a surprise decision to leave the CEO's post. 

Duato, 59, will take over as CEO, capping a three-decade career with the group. His tenure has included stints leading the consumer products division and overseeing its technology and supply-chain operations.

Shares of the New Brunswick, N.J., company, at last check edged lower 0.4% to $159.62.

Nike Lead
MARKETS

Nike Stock Gains After Goldman Initiates Coverage With 'Buy' Rating, $172 Price Target

Tesla Quick To Show Support For China's New Data Collection Rules After Sharp Decline In April Sales
MARKETS

Tesla Stock Moves Higher After Record China Sales Tees-Up Q3 Earnings

Video: Jim Cramer Reacts to General Electric's Dividend Worries
MARKETS

General Electric Stock Slips As JPMorgan Says Stock May Be Overvalued By 20%

MGM Resorts and Las Vegas Sands Pledge Billions if Japan Gambling Legalized
INVESTING

MGM Resorts Stock Jumps On Credit Suisse Upgrade; DraftKings Nears Entain Bid Deadline

4 domestic denver southwest flight travel sh
INVESTING

Southwest Air Cancellations Ease; Pilots See Return to Normal by Wednesday

Square Lead
INVESTING

Square Stock Rises; Atlantic Equities Sees 'Substantial' Growth Prospects

Stock Market Lead
MARKETS

Stock Market Today: Dow Futures Gain With Earnings, Inflation In Focus; IMF Cuts Growth Forecast

American Airlines
INVESTING

American Air Stock Gets Lift on Stronger-Than-Expected Guidance