Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 Vaccine Trial Set to Resume - TheStreet
TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 Vaccine Trial Set to Resume

A panel investigated the case of J&J vaccine trial participant who suffered a stroke and said it was unrelated to the vaccine, a media report says.
Author:
Publish date:

Johnson & Johnson's  (JNJ) - Get Report coronavirus vaccine trial, which was halted earlier this month due to an unexplained illness of a patient, will reportedly resume in the near future.

Shares of the New Brunswick, N.J., health-care giant closed little changed at $145.24.

An independent committee investigated the case of a man in the trial who suffered a stroke and concluded it was not related to the vaccine, the Washington Post reported. The paper cited two people familiar with the trial who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The Johnson & Johnson trial was paused on Oct. 12 after the man who received a vaccination suffered a stroke. 

To conclude it was not related to the shot, investigators looked at the medical details of the event and examined a safety database of 100,000 people who have received vaccines that use the same underlying technology, the Washington Post reported.

The company is testing the only vaccine that aims to protect people with a single shot; other prospective vaccines require a return visit and second shot three to four weeks after the first to trigger a protective immune response.

The  J&J effort is part of the U.S. government's Operation Warp Speed effort to develop an effective vaccine for covid-19 and includes some 60,000 volunteers.

It was the second study in as many months to pause its dosing, following a similar decision by AstraZeneca in September. 

AstraZeneca  (AZN) - Get Report, whose own vaccine trial was on hold in the U.S. since early September, also won government approval to continue the Phase 3 trial of its covid -19 vaccine candidate.

AstraZeneca shares were little changed at $52.

Mattel
INVESTING

Socket Mobile, Mattel: 5 Top Stock Gainers for Friday

Wall Street Preview: Investors Turn to Tech
MARKETS

Stocks End Mixed as Lawmakers Continue Stimulus Talks

iHeart Shares Soar as Investors Tune Into Radio Giant
INVESTING

IHeartMedia to Buy Podcast Marketplace and Tools Provider Voxnest

Hong Kong Health Experts Say Delay To AstraZeneca Vaccine Effort Will Not Hinder Government Plans To Secure Covid-19 Shots
INVESTING

AstraZeneca Allowed to Resume Covid Vaccine Trial in U.S.

Gilead Sciences Yescarta Drug Approved By FDA
INVESTING

Stock Market Today With Jim Cramer: Don't Buy Gilead On FDA News

3 Reasons Costco Is Absolutely Killing It
INVESTING

Costco Selling Coronavirus Test Kits Online

Slack Lead
INVESTING

Slack, Hershey: Analysts Upgrades and Downgrades

Cleveland-Cliffs to Buy AK Steel for $1.1 Billion
INVESTING

Cleveland-Cliffs Climbs After Narrower-Than-Expected Loss