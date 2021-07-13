Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca Aim to Cut Clot Risk in Vaccines

Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca are looking to adjust their COVID vaccines to cut the risk of blood clots, a media report says.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - Get Report and AstraZeneca (AZN) - Get Report eased Tuesday after a report said they’re researching whether adjusting their COVID vaccines can cut the risk of rare but serious blood clots.

Knowledgeable sources provided the information to The Wall Street Journal.

Some of them said research has progressed to the point where the cause of the clots may be identified and the AstraZeneca vaccine may be changed by next year.

The risk of clotting combined with low blood platelets after the AstraZeneca shot is 1 to 2 per 100,000 vaccinations, according to European data, The Journal reports.

A J&J spokesman told the paper that the company supports “continued research and analysis as we work with medical experts and global health authorities.”

AstraZeneca has said it is “actively working with the regulators and scientific community to understand these extremely rare blood-clotting events.”

On Monday, The Washington Post reported that J&J would soon face a new warning for its COVID vaccine from the Food and Drug Administration.

The warning says “the shot has been linked to a serious but rare side effect — Guillain-Barré syndrome, in which the immune system attacks the nerves, according to four individuals familiar with the situation,” according to The Post.

About 100 preliminary instances of Guillain-Barré have emerged from 12.8 million doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine that were administered, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a statement to The Post.