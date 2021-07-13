TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Jim Cramer: What Vaccine Absenteeism Could Mean For Business, Markets
Jim Cramer: What Vaccine Absenteeism Could Mean For Business, Markets
Publish date:

Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca Aim to Cut Clot Risk in Vaccines

Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca are looking to adjust their COVID vaccines to cut the risk of blood clots, a media report says.
Author:

Shares of Johnson & Johnson  (JNJ) - Get Report and AstraZeneca  (AZN) - Get Report eased Tuesday after a report said they’re researching whether adjusting their COVID vaccines can cut the risk of rare but serious blood clots.

Knowledgeable sources provided the information to The Wall Street Journal.

Some of them said research has progressed to the point where the cause of the clots may be identified and the AstraZeneca vaccine may be changed by next year.

The risk of clotting combined with low blood platelets after the AstraZeneca shot is 1 to 2 per 100,000 vaccinations, according to European data, The Journal reports.

A J&J spokesman told the paper that the company supports “continued research and analysis as we work with medical experts and global health authorities.”

TST Recommends

J&J Charts Healthy Enough for Gains: Real Money Chartist Bruce Kamich

AstraZeneca has said it is “actively working with the regulators and scientific community to understand these extremely rare blood-clotting events.”

J&J stock recently traded at $168.60, down 0.5%, and AstraZeneca at $60.11, down 0.6%.

On Monday, The Washington Post reported that J&J would soon face a new warning for its COVID vaccine from the Food and Drug Administration.

The warning says “the shot has been linked to a serious but rare side effect — Guillain-Barré syndrome, in which the immune system attacks the nerves, according to four individuals familiar with the situation,” according to The Post.

About 100 preliminary instances of Guillain-Barré have emerged from 12.8 million doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine that were administered, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a statement to The Post.

Tags
terms:
VaccinePharmaceuticalsHealth
A Goldman Sachs sign is displayed inside the company's post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on April 18, 2017. Photo: Reuters
INVESTING

Goldman Crushes Earnings Forecast as Investment Banking Revenue Surges

New York Stock Exchange Lead
INVESTING

Dow Futures Slide On Hot June CPI, Goldman, JPM, PepsiCo Beat Earnings Forecasts

Inflation and Fisher Investments
INVESTING

Inflation Runs Hot In June As CPI Rises 5.4%, Adding Further Fed Pressure

First Solar, NetApp, Gilead Could Profit Most on Trump's Tax Plan
INVESTING

First Solar Eases; Citi Cuts to Neutral as Stock Nears Price Target

JPMorgan Chase Lead
INVESTING

Premarket Movers Tuesday: JPMorgan Chase, Pepsi, Goldman Sachs

boeing (2)
INVESTING

Boeing Trims 787 Dreamliner Production Pace After FAA Finds Structural Flaw

Jim Cramer Says Coca Cola Beat Estimates, But He's Sweet on PepsiCo
INVESTING

PepsiCo Tops Earnings Forecast, Boosts 2021 Outlook, as Drinks Sales Surge

How Millennials Can Boost Their Credit Score
PERSONAL FINANCE

6 Ways You May Be Hurting Your Credit Score Without Realizing It