TheStreet home
MARKETS
TheStreet home
BANKRUPTCY
CORPORATE GOVERNANCECURRENCIESEMERGING MARKETSIPOSMERGERS AND ACQUISTIONS
REGULATIONMARKET HOLIDAYS
Search
Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 Vaccine Timeline
Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 Vaccine Timeline
Publish date:

Johnson & Johnson, 3 Drug Distributors Near $26B Opioid Accord

Johnson & Johnson, Cardinal Health, McKesson and AmerisourceBergen reportedly will pay up to $26 billion to settle opioid claims.
Author:

Health-care giant Johnson & Johnson  (JNJ) - Get Report and three major drug distributors are reportedly on the verge of signing a combined $26 billion settlement to end thousands of lawsuits filed by state governments over the opioid overdose crisis. 

Cardinal Health  (CAH) - Get Report, McKesson  (MCK) - Get Report and AmerisourceBergen  (ABC) - Get Report will pay a combined $21 billion while Johnson & Johnson will pay $5 billion, with an extra $1 billion being paid by distributors to New York state, according to multiple media reports. 

Under the terms, $2 billion will cover lawyers and associated costs while 90% of the money will be used to fight the opioid crisis. More than 40 states are part of the agreement. 

An estimated 500,000 people died from opioid overdoses in the U.S. between 1989 and 2019, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. 

TST Recommends

Data have also showed that overdose deaths, mostly from opioids, jumped 30% in 2020 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

In February New York-based consultant McKinsey reportedly agreed to settle claims that accused the firm of advising Purdue Pharma on how to “turbocharge” sales of its OxyContin painkiller.

At last check, Johnson & Johnson, New Brunswick, N.J., was trading up 1.8% at $169.91. Cardinal Health, Dublin, Ohio, gained 6.4% to $59.63. McKesson, Irving, Texas, moved up 6.4% to $200.39. And AmerisourceBergen, Conshohocken, Pa., was 6% higher at $119.39.

Stock Market Traders New York Stock Exchange
MARKETS

Dow Rises 500 Points as Wall Street Rebounds From Rout

O2 Webinar_CLIPStill002
INVESTING

Peloton Shifts Into High Gear on UnitedHealth Plan

Nike Lead
INVESTING

Nike Suppliers Cut Output in Vietnam Due to COVID Rules

Affected United Airlines crews have been given the opportunity to work in the United States, depending on their eligibility to work there. Photo: Handout
INVESTING

Buy-the-Dip Candidates: Virgin Galactic, United Airlines, Royal Caribbean

Watch Jim Cramer on TheStreet Live 7/20/21
JIM CRAMER

Live: Jim Cramer on Market Speculation, Bezos, Bitcoin, IBM, Nvidia

Nvidia Lead
INVESTING

Nvidia Shares Move Lower Amid Four-for-One Stock Split Debut

China's Bitcoin Mines Could Derail Carbon Neutrality Goals, Study Says
INVESTING

Bitcoin Falls Below $30,000 and Crypto Stocks Slide

Rockwell Medical's 'Exceptional Year' of Nonexistent Dialysis Drug Sales
INVESTING

Ardelyx Plunges as FDA Questions Kidney Disorder Treatment Drug