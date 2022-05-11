John Deere And Busch Light Team Up For a Limited-Edition Can

But you might not be able to buy it.

Anheuser Busch and John Deere have both long defined a certain strain of Americana.

Founded in 1837 in Grand Detour, Illinois, John Deere (DE) - Get Deere & Company Report is one of the most prominent names in the field of agricultural machinery.

It’s known for both durability and a shade of green that’s so recognizable it served as the lyrical basis for Joe Diffie’s 1993 country music hit “John Deere Green.”

But with all due respect to Mr. Diffie, he forgot to mention that the color yellow is also a big part of the John Deere iconography.

Anheuser-Busch (BUDFF) was founded just a few years later in 1852 and a bit down the road at St. Louis, Missouri, and specialized in delivering an affordable brew.

Neither companies are fancy, and they wouldn’t claim to be.

But they’re reliable and accessible and have stuck around long enough to become synonymous with a certain strata of heartland life.

So not only does a team-up between the brands seem inevitable, it’s arguably overdue.

Why Are Busch And John Deere Teaming Up?

For a limited time, fans of either and/or both brands can pick-up a Busch can that’s emboldened with John Deere’s distinctive green hue, as well as “For the Farmers” graphics, featuring Deere equipment.

The companies are teaming up to support Farm Rescue, a non-for-profit organization that helps family farmers recover from crisis.

For every 30-can case of beer purchased, both companies will donate one dollar to Farm Rescue, up to $100,000 each.

John Deere's market cap is $111.5 billion, while Anheuser-Busch's is $94.7 billion.

Farm Rescue helps family farms overcome crises so they can continue operating.

It provides assistance with planting, haying, harvesting and livestock feeding to farm families that have experienced a major injury, illness or natural disaster.

Busch has supported Farm Rescue since 2019, and has donated more than $750,000 through previous initiatives.

So Where Can I Get Them?

The limited edition cases are available this week.

But there’s a catch. The cases will only be distributed to bars, restaurants and stores in the Midwest.

That’s arguably unfair, as there’s both farms and beer fans literally all over the country.

But Busch is brewed, in part, from corn harvested in the bread basket, so the limited edition nature does make a sort of sense.

Busch Is Also Showing Support To The People Of Ukraine

Busch is in a charitable mood these days.

It’s currently set to produce a tribute to the popular Ukrainian beer Chernigivske, with profits to be donated to CARE Ukraine Crisis Fund, a non-profit that provides relief services to Ukrainian refugees and others impacted by the conflict.

The beer will be manufactured in partnership with its international arm AB InBev, and will be available on draught in Los Angeles, New York City, Chicago, Houston, and Phoenix starting this month.