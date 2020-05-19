Joe Rogan Signs Exclusive Deal With Spotify

Clips of The Joe Rogan Experience will continue to air on YouTube, but full episodes of the popular podcast will move exclusively to Spotify at the end of this year.

Well-known podcaster Joe Rogan, host of The Joe Rogan Experience, is taking his show to Spotify.

Rogan announced on social media on Tuesday afternoon that his podcast will land on Spotify on Sept. 1, and then at the end of the year, will be hosted on Spotify exclusively.

Shares of Spotify were up 8.40% to $175.03 on Tuesday.

"I’m excited to have the support of the largest audio platform in the world and I hope you folks are there when we make the switch!" said Rogan. He said that clips will continue to air on YouTube, but full versions of his show will be on Spotify only.

Streaming giant Spotify has sought to build out its podcast offerings in recent months, adding a curated podcast feature in an effort to make it easier for users to discover podcasts. In February, it acquired sports and entertainment podcast company The Ringer, started by veteran podcaster Bill Simmons, and also acquired three other podcast companies in 2019 for approximately $400 million.

The Joe Rogan Experience is among the top-ranked podcasts today, with millions of listeners per episode and a regular rotation of high-profile guests.