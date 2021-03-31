TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Here's What's in Biden's $2.25 Trillion Infrastructure Plan

President Joe Biden will unveil a $2.25 trillion infrastructure plan, which he expects to fund by rolling back the Trump corporate tax cuts.
Author:
Publish date:

President Joe Biden is expected to unveil on Wednesday a $2.25 trillion U.S. infrastructure plan, a move the administration expects to fund by reversing the Donald Trump corporate-tax cuts. 

The eight-year plan has four parts. The bill sets aside 

-- $620 billion for transportation, including a doubling of federal funding for public transport

-- $650 billion for home-quality-of-life improvements, like clean water and high-speed broadband

-- $580 billion to strengthen American manufacturing, $180 billion of which goes to non-defense research and development

-- $400 billion to address improved care for the elderly and people with disabilities. 

To pay for the bill, Biden's plan would increase the corporate tax rate to 28% from 21% and set a 21% minimum tax on global corporate earnings. The administration said that the tax increases would fully pay for the plan over the next 15 years. 

This plan is expected to be the administration's first round of infrastructure initiatives. A second round is expected to be announced in mid-April and focus on health-care costs, child care and education. 

Critics say that reversing former President Trump's tax cuts could hurt major trading indexes, which have jumped since the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act was passed in 2017 along party lines. 

The law created a single corporate tax rate of 21% at a cost of about $1.9 trillion over 10 years.

Since the bill passed, The Dow Jones Industrial Average, Nasdaq and S&P 500 have each set records. 

At the same time, infrastructure and manufacturing companies like Caterpillar  (CAT) - Get Report, General Electric  (GE) - Get Report, 3M  (MMM) - Get Report and Honeywell  (HON) - Get Report could be big beneficiaries if the bill passes the legislative process.

the-european-commission-refers-ireland-to-the-ecj-over-apples-tax-bill
INVESTING

Apple Rebounds After UBS Price Target Boost to $142 a Share

tslive-th-0331
JIM CRAMER

LIVE: Jim Cramer on Chewy, Lululemon, Cannabis, Stocks Wednesday

Cleveland-Cliffs to Buy AK Steel for $1.1 Billion
INVESTING

Steel Shares Fired Up as Cleveland-Cliffs Expects Strong Earnings

Best of RealMoney
INVESTING

5 Best Stories on Real Money: Cramer's 'No Matter What' Stocks, Hungry Traders

Elon Musk's Tesla to Deliver First Model X SUVs on Tuesday Night
INVESTING

Tesla’s First-Quarter Deliveries Seen at More Muted 174,000

Top 7 Cannabis Coupon Sites
INVESTING

Greenlane and KushCo Combine in All-Stock Pot-Packaging Merger

Stock Market Traders Lead
MARKETS

Stocks Rise and Yields Gain as Wall Street Weighs Biden Spending Plan

‘FANG’ Stocks Still Fantastic Investments
INVESTING

FAANG Roundup: Facebook Exec Moving On, Apple Announces WWDC