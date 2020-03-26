Millions Out of Work: Weekly Jobless Claims Soar Amid Pandemic

More than 3 million Americans file for unemployment as the coronavirus pandemic brings the economy to an unprecedented standstill.

Nearly 3.3 million Americans are out of work and have filed for jobless claims, an unheard of number never before recorded in the United States, as the onslaught of the deadly coronavirus brings the U.S. economy to an unprecedented standstill.

The U.S. Labor Department reported on Thursday that jobless claims for the week ended March 21 tallied 3.283 million, an astronomical number considering the working population of the United States.

Economists surveyed by Econoday had expected 1 million jobless claims for a week that saw wide shutdowns in recreation, food services and manufacturing because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The last record weekly number was 695,000 set in 1982.

Jobless claims the week prior numbered 281,000. Forecasts in a Reuters poll ranged from 250,000 claims up to 4 million for the week.

Jobless claims across the U.S. soared as the coronavirus pandemic prompted widespread shutdowns of commerce and industry, and layoffs with it, but it’s going to get significantly worse.

Indeed, Goldman Sachs economist David Choi a week ago said he saw initial claims for the week ended March 21 jumping to a seasonally adjusted 2.25 million.

Until March, U.S. employers had added jobs for a record 113 straight months, causing payrolls to grow by 22 million, pushing the jobless rate to 3.5% in February, a near-record level not seen since the 1960s.

The surreal numbers follow the Trump administration's ask that states hold back from releasing their own unemployment-claims figures prior to the publication of the national numbers each Thursday - a move meant to keep the headline-grabbing numbers contained for now.

U.S. stock futures declined shortly after the figures were released, while bond yields gained.