Jobless Claims Rise Unexpectedly as Labor Market Recovery Slows

The number of new applications for unemployment benefits creeps higher last week as persistent layoffs continue to hold back the economic recovery.

The number of new applications for unemployment benefits unexpectedly crept higher last week, hitting their highest level since mid-August, as persistent layoffs continue to hold back the economic recovery.

The Labor Department reported Thursday that 898,000 Americans filed for first-time jobless benefits in the week ended Oct. 10, up from a downwardly revised 845,000 claims the week earlier. Analysts polled by FactSet had been expecting 825,000 claims. The weekly reading was the highest since Aug. 22.

The number marks the seventh straight week of claims below 1 million since the pandemic shut down the U.S. economy in late March. However, analysts noted this continues to reflect a change in the way the Labor Department makes its seasonal adjustments, which applied for the first time to the last jobless claims report for August.

Continuing claims, which are the number of people not just filing for the first time but staying on unemployment benefits, came in at 10.018 million for the week ended Oct. 3, down from a revised 11.183 million the previous week, the Labor Department said.

While the continuing claims numbers show improvement in the number of people relying on unemployment benefits, they also represent individuals who have exhausted the maximum duration of payments available through regular state programs.

Some 11.172 million individuals claimed Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits through Sept. 26, while 2.778 million people claimed Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation benefits, the Labor Department said.

As of mid-September, some 2 million people were receiving aid through a federal program that provides an extra 13 weeks of benefits, according to the Labor Department.

“Given that we’re seven months into the pandemic now, these are still incredibly high numbers for initial claims,” suggesting economic growth is slowing, AnnElizabeth Konkel, an economist at job site Indeed, said before Thursday's report.

The largest increases in initial claims for the week ending October 3 were in Florida (+9,933), Illinois (+6,877), Massachusetts (+4,021), North Carolina (+2,907), and Maryland (+1,714), while the largest decreases were in New Jersey (-3,504), Kansas (-3,312), Pennsylvania (-3,111), Louisiana (-2,835), and Washington (-2,474).