Jobless Claims Tick Higher, Rise to 1.416 Million

First-time claims for unemployment benefits rose for the first time in four months Thursday as the coronavirus pandemic's resurgence in many parts of the country prompted businesses to regroup on their staffing and hiring.

The Labor Department said Thursday that 1.416 million Americans filed jobless claims for the week ended July 18, up from a revised 1.3 million claims the week earlier, as U.S. employers retrenched on their efforts to reopen and rehire amid renewed flare-ups in various states and cities.

Economists polled by FactSet had been expecting 1.3 million claims up to last Saturday.

Continuing claims, which are the number of people not just filing but staying on unemployment benefits, came in at 16.197 million for the week ended July 11. The continuing claims numbers are reported with a one-week lag, but are considered a better gauge of the labor market.

The numbers mark the 18th straight week in which initial claims have rung in by more than 1 million, and strongly suggests re-hiring intentions remain fragile as the coronavirus pandemic continues to impact not only businesses' physical operations but also consumers' and individuals' comfort levels with going out in public - and spending money.

“The rising unemployment claims is a deeply concerning sign as the $600 weekly unemployment benefits soon expire for tens of millions of unemployed Americans," said Glassdoor Senior Economist Daniel Zhao. "The combined effect of rising layoffs, expiring unemployment benefits and escalating coronavirus outbreaks sets up a perfect economic storm that could easily derail the weakening economy’s fledgling recovery.”

Employers added a combined 7.5 million jobs in May and June after shedding 21 million jobs in March and April, separate Labor Department data have shown. Even so, the number of first-time jobless benefits has now surpassed 52 million since the pandemic forced shutdowns across the U.S.

However, Thursday's numbers suggest a retrenchment from the past 16-plus weeks of semi-recovery in the jobs market, when initial claims for jobless benefits had settled to around 1.3 million a week following a peak of 6.9 million in late March. Before 2020, the highest weekly record was 695,000 in 1982.

During the week ended July 4, 48 states reported 13,179,880 individuals claiming Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits and 45 states reported 940,113 individuals claiming Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation benefits.