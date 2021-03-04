Jobless Claims Up Slightly Amid Signs of Labor Market Recovery

Jobless claims were 745,000 last week, a sign that the jobs market is recovering as COVID-19 vaccination efforts ramp up and parts of the country re-open.

Worker filings for jobless claims rose only slightly last week, a sign that the jobs market is slowly recovering as COVID-19 vaccination efforts continue to ramp up and as various parts of the country re-open, despite caution from health officials.

The Labor Department reported Thursday that 745,000 Americans filed for first-time jobless benefits in the week ended Feb. 27, up from a revised 736,000 claims the week earlier. Economists polled by FactSet had expected claims of 750,000.

Continuing claims, which are the number of people not just filing but staying on unemployment benefits, came in at 4.29 million for the week ended Feb. 20, down from the previous week's unrevised 4.42 million, the Labor Department said.

Severe winter storms that impacted Texas and other parts of the country last month failed to impact companies' hiring plans. Other parts of the U.S. continued to lift pandemic-related restrictions, meantime, sparking demand for workers.

At the same time, Texas Gov. Greg Abbot revealed plans this week to end the state's mask-wearing mandate and lift all virus-related restrictions on businesses, allowing them to operate at full capacity starting next week.

Some 7.328 million claims for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits were filed for the week ended Feb. 13, while some 4.467 million claims were filed for Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation benefits, the Labor Department said.

The largest increases in initial claims for the week ending Feb. 20 were in Illinois (+6,014), Missouri (+5,624), Tennessee (+3,987), Mississippi (+3,266), and Colorado (+2,842), while the largest decreases were in California (-49,138), Ohio (-45,189), New York (-9,117), Idaho (-5,111), and Michigan (-3,942).

The recent data is broadly consistent with a labor market that has been stuck near neutral through the winter.

Economists polled by FactSet currently expect February's nonfarm payrolls report - to be released Friday - to show 175,000 new jobs were added to the economy last month, with the unemployment rate ticking up to 6.4% from 6.3%.

