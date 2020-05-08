Record 20.5M Job Losses in April as Unemployment Rate Soars to 14.7%

A post-war high of 20.5 million jobs were lost last month, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, pushing the unemployment rate to a staggering 14.7%.

The U.S. economy shed more than 20 million jobs in April and the unemployment rate shot up to its highest level since the 1980s as the coronavirus pandemic of 2020 abruptly cut the livelihoods of millions of Americans and forced them to stay at home.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported on Friday that 20.5 million Americans lost their jobs in April, pushing the unemployment rate up to 14.7% from 4.4% in March, as employers from Wall Street to Main Street to the local mall cut positions and furloughed staff.

The numbers, which were better than Wall Street’s dire forecasts of 22 million lost jobs, still eclipsed the previous record of 1.96 million jobs lost in 1945 at the end of World War II, when factories churning out machinery and materials for the war effort closed their doors.

March's initial tally of 701,000 lost jobs was revised higher to 870,000.

The staggering job losses and record-high unemployment mark a jarring pivot from just a few months ago, when the economy was pumping out hundreds of thousands of new jobs on a monthly basis, and joblessness was hovering near 50-year lows.

“The situation on the U.S. labor market is a disaster – that is no secret,” Commerzbank strategist Thu Lan Nguyen wrote in a note to clients.

Indeed, though the extent of the damage, which was only recorded by the Labor Department up to mid-April and likely missed a wide swath of reporting as states scurried to record official job losses and related claims, was still breathtaking.

Another component that likely has made the figures even more difficult to analyze is the sheer number of Americans who most likely stopped looking for work - either because they were worried about exposing themselves to the virus or, more likely, presumed companies and entire industries were not looking to hire.

To be sure, there were some silver linings in the report, in particular the fact that a large percentage of both March and April's dramatic unemployment numbers came from workers on temporary furloughs, not permanent layoffs.

