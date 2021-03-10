J&J Reportedly to Supply 100M More COVID Vaccine Doses to U.S.

The U.S. government will order another 100 million doses of J&J's COVID vaccine, taking its total order to 200 million doses, media reports say.

President Joe Biden will reportedly order another 100 million doses of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - Get Report coronavirus vaccine, according to media reports.

A White House event unveiling the order is set for today, reports say.

Shares of the New Brunswick, N.J., health-care giant at last check rose 0.8% to $159.

The U.S. government had previously ordered 100 million doses, which the company has said will be delivered before the end of June.

With the new order, the U.S. is now expecting 200 million doses from J&J. That's enough to vaccinate 200 million people.

That’s on top of 300 million doses each from Pfizer (PFE) - Get Report and Moderna (MRNA) - Get Report. Both companies' vaccines require two shots.

Altogether, it’s enough for 500 million people. The U.S. population currently is about 330 million.

In the U.S, so far, 93.7 million doses of approved coronavirus vaccines have been given, according to the Bloomberg vaccine tracker. In the past week, an average of 2.11 million doses per day were administered.

Drugmaker Merck (MRK) - Get Report has contracted to produce additional doses of the J&J vaccine in a bid to boost supply. Merck will dedicate two U.S. facilities to Johnson & Johnson's vaccine, reports this month said.

The Wednesday event will honor the cooperation between Johnson & Johnson and Merck to produce the vaccine.

The administration says the collaboration will increase the manufacture of the vaccine and also bolster J&J's packaging capacity, known in the vaccine industry as fill-finish. Bottlenecks in manufacture and packaging had put the company behind schedule.

The event will be held at the White House instead of at Emergent BioSolutions’ (EBS) - Get Report Baltimore plant. Emergent is working with the two companies to make the vaccine.

That move came after The New York Times reported Saturday that the government emptied almost 50% of its budget for the Strategic National Stockpile on anthrax vaccines from Emergent.

Last year, while the Trump administration said the stockpile was drawn down of basic supplies necessary for the COVID pandemic, Emergent got $626 million, according to the Times.