Johnson & Johnson Will Deliver 20 Million Doses of COVID Vaccine to U.S. By End of March

Johnson & Johnson's single-shot vaccine had a 100% effectiveness rate against hospitalization and death from COVID in a global study.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

Johnson & Johnson  (JNJ) - Get Report will deliver about 20 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine by the end of March, according to testimony the company gave to a U.S. House Committee on Energy & Commerce subcommittee on Tuesday.

The company's COVID-19 vaccine candidate is currently being reviewed by the Food and Drug Administration. But the U.S. government has already agreed to buy 100 million doses of its one-shot vaccine by June. 

Johnson & Johnson's global "Ensemble" trial indicated a 66% efficacy rate in preventing moderate to severe forms of COVID-19, but a 100% effectiveness rate against hospitalization and death in the 43,783 patients that participated in the study.

The FDA will be meeting this week to discuss approval of J&J's vaccine. 

Trial data also showed that J&J's vaccine, which doesn't require excessively low temperatures while held in storage, produced an 85% rate of protection against patients developing more severe forms of COVID, and a 57% rate of efficacy against the new strain of the virus recently identified in South Africa. 

J&J was part of a consortium of executives from AstraZeneca  (AZN) - Get Report, Pfizer  (PFE) - Get Report, Moderna  (MRNA) - Get Report and Novavax  (NVAX) - Get Report who testified in front of the U.S. House committee on Tuesday.

Pfizer expects to deliver more than 13 million doses per week to the U.S. by mid-March, more than doubling the number of shipments it has made weekly from early February. 

Meanwhile, in South Africa, J&J's vaccine was one of three vaccines chosen for "immediate use," along with those from Pfizer and Moderna, in that country's fight against the coronavirus pandemic. The country rolled out the vaccine in a research study targeting healthcare workers last week.

Johnson & Johnson shares were down 0.5% to $161.10 in afternoon trading Tuesday. 

