October 4, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join Jim Cramer's Investing Club
Subscribe
Pfizer Submits Initial Data to FDA For COVID Vaccine In Kids Aged 5 to 11
Pfizer Submits Initial Data to FDA For COVID Vaccine In Kids Aged 5 to 11
Publish date:

Johnson & Johnson Reportedly Set to Seek FDA OK for Covid Booster

Johnson & Johnson says that six months after original shots, its Covid booster shot lifts antibody counts 12-fold.
Author:

Health-care giant Johnson & Johnson  (JNJ) - Get Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Report is set to request Food and Drug Administration authorization for its Covid-19 vaccine booster shot later this week, according to a report. 

The company declined to comment on the New York Times report, but did point to a Sept 21 news release saying that it had submitted available data to U.S. health regulators with the intent to also submit the data to other regulators. 

Johnson & Johnson showed that four weeks after the first dose of its single-shot vaccine, efficacy was 66.3% at preventing infection and 85% effective at preventing severe or critical disease.

The company recently released data from a trial of patients receiving their booster dose two or six months after the first dose.

Patients receiving the boost after two months saw Covid-19 antibodies increase to 94% from 85%.

TheStreet Recommends

The booster administered six months after the first shot saw antibody levels increase 12-fold. 

"With these new data, we also see that a booster dose of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine further increases antibody responses among study participants who had previously received our vaccine," said Mathai Mammen, global head of Janssen Research and Development at Johnson & Johnson.

The FDA has already greenlighted the booster dose from Pfizer  (PFE) - Get Pfizer Inc. Report and BioNTech  (BNTX) - Get BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR Report for vaccinated people 65 and older, people at high risk of severe disease and those who are regularly exposed to the virus like healthcare workers. 

Moderna  (MRNA) - Get Moderna, Inc. Report in September submitted its application, seeking authorization for its booster shot.

Johnson & Johnson shares at last check were little changed at $160.61.

General Motors Sells European Business to Peugot, BNP Paribas and Other News
MARKETS

General Motors Stock Surges As Activist Hedge Fund Engine No 1 Reveals Stake

Tesla Hiring Team Of Software Engineers To Develop Car Video Games Based At Its Upcoming Gigafactory In Texas
MARKETS

Tesla Shares Leap After Record Q3 Deliveries, Wedbush $1000 Price Target

New York Stock Exchange Lead
MARKETS

US Stocks Slide As Growth Concerns Mount, Inflation Extends Surge; Tesla Leaps On Q3 Deliveries

Southwest Airlines Lead
INVESTING

Southwest Air Stock Takes Off; Barclays Sees 'Solid Outlook'

Tesla Lead
INVESTING

Premarket Movers Monday - Tesla, Merck, Facebook

210924Fiscal_1600x900
Sponsored Story

What The Debt Ceiling Could Mean for Interest Rate Markets

Consortium Of Facebook, Chinese Companies Pulls Out Of Bid To Build Undersea Internet Cable Between Hong Kong And US, Citing Washington's Concerns
MARKETS

Facebook Stock Slides As Whistleblower Levies Accusations of 'Profits Over People' to 60 Minutes

Wall Street Lead
MARKETS

Stocks Slip Lower, Tesla Post Record Deliveries, Facebook Under Fire - 5 Things To Know