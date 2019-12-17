Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - Get Report shares were higher Tuesday after a Morgan Stanley analyst boosted his rating of the healthcare-products maker to overweight from equal weight.

Analyst David Lewis also increased his price target for the New Brunswick, N.J., company to $170 a share from $145.

Johnson & Johnson is "the most under-owned stock in healthcare," Lewis said in a note to investors.

"The J&J investment thesis is looking more attractive in 2020," Lewis wrote, " as (1) multiple regulatory actions aimed at controlling pharmaceutical pricing are more reflected, (2) pharma growth like accelerates in 2020, which historically has lifted the multiple and (3) the portfolio is now more balanced with consumer stabilizing and medical devices and diagnostics coming off six consecutive quarters of momentum improvement."

Lewis said that "structurally, many concerns have been addressed, and considering the stock appears to be pricing in significantly more legal liability than our probability-weighted analysis suggests, we see J&J's defensiveness returning, resulting in multiple expansion and outperformance in 2020."

J&J's stock and pharma growth are highly correlated "and our bottom-up analysis leaves us confident in 2020 acceleration," he wrote.

Some of the key drivers, he said include easing pharma headwinds, strong performances by blockbuster franchises such as Stelara and Darzalex, and pipeline drivers such as Tremfya and Spravato.

"We are raising our pharma outlook $1.3 billion, or 3% above the Street," Lewis said, driving growth to 7.7% from 6.4%."

Lewis said CEO Alex Gorsky early in his tenure relied more heavily on pharma, catching headwinds and missing device innovation.

Since 2018, he said, the company has taken a more active approach to portfolio management, cut costs, and driven medical devices and diagnostics from a flat trough to more than 4% growth.