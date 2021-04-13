Premarket Movers Tuesday - J&J, Moderna, Nvidia

Stocks wobbled Tuesday after federal health authorities paused the use of Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ) - Get Report coronavirus vaccine following reports of blood clotting.

Dow Futures Slide on Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Pause; Inflation Data Eyed

Here are some of the top movers during premarket trading Tuesday.

1. Johnson & Johnson JNJ | Down 2.1%

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - Get Report slipped in premarket trading as the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention called for an immediate pause of its single-dose coronavirus vaccine after six people in the U.S. developed a rare blood clotting disorder.

"We are recommending a pause in the use of this vaccine out of an abundance of caution,” the FDA and the CDC said in a statement. "Right now, these adverse events appear to be extremely rare.”

Close to 7 million people in the U.S. have received J&J shots so far, and roughly 9 million more doses have been shipped out to the states, according to data from the CDC.

2. Moderna MRNA | Up 6.88%

Shares of Moderna (MRNA) - Get Report advanced in premarket trading Tuesday after its coronavirus vaccine began being used to inoculate people under 30 years of age in England.

The jab from Moderna was recommended as an alternative to the vaccine from AstraZeneca (AZN) - Get Report.

3. Altimeter Growth AGC | Up 3.94%

Shares of Altimeter Growth (AGC) - Get Report rose sharply Tuesday after Southeast Asia’s ride-hailing giant Grab merged with the special purpose acquisition company to go public in a deal valued at nearly $40 billion.

4. AstraZenenca AZN | Down 0.57%

U.S.-listed shares of AstraZeneca (AZN) - Get Report dropped in premarket trading after the European Union governments considered a plan to limit the use of its coronavirus shot to people over the age of 60, an attempt to unify the bloc's approach after the disparities in policy in recent weeks, Bloomberg reported.

5. Nvidia NVDA | Up 0.32%

Shares of Nvidia (NVDA) - Get Report traded slightly higher early Tuesday after Deutsche Bank raised its price target on the stock to $575 from $560.