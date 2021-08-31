Johnson & Johnson HIV Vaccine Candidate Fails Mid-Stage Trial

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - Get Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Report shares were active Tuesday after the company said its experimental HIV vaccine failed to provide sufficient protection in its phase 2b HIV vaccine clinical trial.

Data showed that the investigational vaccine regimen did not protect members of the study, who were young women in sub-Saharan Africa.

"Although this is certainly not the study outcome for which we had hoped, we must apply the knowledge learned from the ... trial and continue our efforts to find a vaccine that will be protective against HIV," said Anthony Fauci, director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Johnson & Johnson shares were marked 0.34% higher in early Tuesday trading and changing hands at $174.15 each, bumping their year-to-date gain to around 10.7%.

Despite the study failure, the investigational vaccine was found to have a favorable safety profile with no serious adverse events reported.

The vaccine regimen was administered to participants through four vaccination visits over one year. The primary analysis was conducted 24 months after participants received their first vaccinations.

The study's primary endpoint was based on the difference in number of new HIV infections between the placebo and vaccine groups from month seven through month 24.

In its most recent quarter, Johnson & Johnson said vaccine sales reached $164 million, up 64% sequentially. Overall, the company reported sales of $23.3 billion in the quarter.

Earlier this summer, the company's COVID-19 vaccine was reportedly going to be slapped with a new warning from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The warning said "the shot has been linked to a serious but rare side effect — Guillain-Barré syndrome, in which the immune system attacks the nerves, according to four individuals familiar with the situation,” the Washington Post reported.