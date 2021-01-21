Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Data Almost Ready for Analysis: Fauci

J&J coronavirus vaccine has enough vaccine-trial data to begin analysis soon, Anthony Fauci said, according to a media report.

Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ) - Get Report single shot coronavirus vaccine candidate is reportedly closer to completion of its trial as infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci confirmed that the company has enough data to soon begin analysis.

On Thursday, Bloomberg quoted Fauci, the top infectious-disease physician in the U.S., as saying J&J would have enough data on its single-shot covid-vaccine trial to begin analysis as soon as in a week or two, Bloomberg reported.

Fauci, an immunologist, will be chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden and his administration.

On Jan. 13 the New Brunswick, N.J., health-care giant said its vaccine was safe and generated a meaningful immune response in an early phase trial.

J&J Chief Scientific Officer Paul Stoffels told Bloomberg on Jan. 12 that he expected a decision from U.S. regulators to come in March.

A single shot of the vaccine “gives sustainable antibodies,” Stoffels, an infectious-disease physician, told CNBC. The results have given the company “confidence” that the vaccine will be effective, he told the station.

J&J had previously said it expected to have data from its late-stage trial of 45,000 volunteers in the last week of January or the first week of February. That's consistent with Fauci’s timeline.

Last month, Moderna's vaccine candidate received emergency-use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration and became the second vaccine cleared for use against the coronavirus disease in the U.S.

A vaccine jointly developed by Pfizer (PFE) - Get Report and BioNtech (BNTX) - Get Report was the first to be cleared for use by the FDA.

More than 408,000 Americans have died of the disease, and more than 24.5 million have been confirmed as infected.

Shares of J&J at last check were unchanged. They slipped 0.4% to $161.73 in the regular Thursday trading session.