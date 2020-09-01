J. Jill Averts Bankruptcy Filing - Revamp Proposal Progresses

J. Jill, the women's clothing retailer, reported progress with its proposal to restructure out of court.

J.Jill (JILL) - Get Report shares jumped Tuesday after the women’s apparel retailer said that lenders of more than 70% of its term loan have approved a corporate restructuring.

The retailer ultimately needs 95% approval to avoid a filing under the bankruptcy laws.

The Quincy, Mass., company’s shares at last check traded at 70 cents, up 82%. They have slid 38% year to date, including Tuesday’s surge.

The coronavirus hammered J. Jill, and all brick-and-mortar retailers, as malls and stores were shut and consumers were stuck at home.

The restructuring, which is supported by a majority of the company’s shareholders, “would result in a waiver of any past noncompliance with the terms of the company’s credit facilities and provide the company with additional liquidity,” the retailer said in a statement.

“If the transaction is consented to by the requisite term loan lenders, the transaction will be completed out of court, the company said.

“The out-of-court transaction would extend the maturity of certain participating debt by two years, through May 2024, enabling the company to strengthen its balance sheet and better position itself for long-term growth,” J. Jill said.

Closing the deal requires participation by lenders holding at least 95% of the face amount of the term loans by Sept. 11, J.Jill said.

“The company is working actively with the consenting lenders to obtain the necessary consents. In the event that the transaction does not receive the required consents, the parties to the [agreement] have agreed to a prepackaged plan of reorganization under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Code.”

“J.Jill has been buoyed by a strong direct business and a loyal customer base, and the transaction proposed in this agreement will enable our company to emerge from this challenging stretch in a position of strength,” Chief Executive Jim Scully said in a statement.

Centerview Partners is J. Jill’s financial adviser and investment banker, and AlixPartners is its restructuring adviser.