Jimmy Buffett's Margaritaville Cruise Line Shares Show and Ship Info

Jimmy Buffett has transcended music, turning his iconic songs into a brand based on relaxing, perhaps having a few drinks, and not having a care in the world.

The singer has parlayed that image into a lifestyle empire. His company owns multiple resort hotels, retirement communities and, now, a cruise ship.

Formerly the Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line, Buffett's new Margaritaville Paradise sails on two-night trips from Port of Palm Beach to Grand Bahama.

In its previous incarnation, the ship was a sort of discount cruise line offering quick getaways. Now, the new company has billed it as "an offshore resort experience offering "the fun, escapism, and state of mind synonymous with the global lifestyle brand."

Basically, it's an immersive Jimmy Buffett experience that should appeal to both hardcore fans of the singer and those willing to embrace the lifestyle for a couple of days.

“To me, the only thing better than being on a beach by the ocean is to be on the ocean. Now you can follow in our wake,” Buffett said in a news release.

Image source: Margaritaville Paradise

How Will Margaritaville Paradise Entertain Passengers?

Rivals Royal Caribbean International (RCL) - Get Royal Caribbean Group Report Carnival Cruise Lines (CCL) - Get Carnival Corporation Report, and Norwegian Cruise Lines (NCLH) - Get Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Report all sail a variety of ships, including many offering short, usually 3-to-4-day, itineraries. Those ships offer all sorts of entertainment ranging from Broadway shows to comedians, productions original to each cruise line, and all sorts of guest entertainers.

What they don't have is an original musical written by Jimmy Buffett and Frank Marshal, which will be performed on all voyages, Cruise Industry News reported. The show, called "Jimmy's Ship Show," will feature stories and songs inspired by Buffett's book, “Tales from Margaritaville.”

Margaritaville Paradise will also offer entertainment in the ship's Oasis room including "musicians, late-night comedy hours on select departures, game shows for the whole family, streaming concerts at sea, themed parties, kids programming, and much more," the cruise industry website reported.

“Margaritaville at Sea will be a new, exciting, and fun way for guests to escape and vacation in Margaritaville,” said Margaritaville Chief Executive John Cohlan. “From oceans to lakes, Margaritaville has an organic tie to the water and with Margaritaville at Sea, we’re able to put our iconic lifestyle, resort experiences, and elevated service directly on the sea."

Margaritaville at Sea Also Offers Jimmy Buffett Eateries

The entire onboard experience will be built around the Jimmy Buffett lifestyle. That includes food and beverage options," including JWB Prime Steak & Seafood, Frank and Lola’s Pizzeria, Port of Indecision Buffet, LandShark Sports Bar, and Margaritaville Coffee & Pastry Shop as well as the Euphoria Lounge, Sunset Bar, and 5 o’Clock Somewhere Bar," according to a news release.

The ship, which is smaller than the Carnival and Royal Caribbean ships sailing in the Caribbean, has been totally redesigned from its former life as the Grand Classica. It will also offer the Par-A-Dice Casino, a Stars on the Water Theater, St. Somewhere Spa, Fins Up! Fitness Center, pools, a retail shop, and more.

Margaritaville Paradise offers 10 passenger decks and 658 cabins ranging from interior rooms to suites.

"Following a multimillion investment and refurbishment, the ship’s cabins and common spaces will feature Margaritaville’s signature casual-luxe design with subtle nautical details and colors influenced by the surrounding sea, sand, and sky," the company said.