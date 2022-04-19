Jimmy Buffett Bringing Margaritaville (And Possibly Amtrak) to Northeast

The massive $1.3 billion project is slated to open in 2024.

Jimmy Buffett was a celebrity influencer decades before social media even existed.

After first breaking through in the 1970s as country-tinged singer-songwriter, he broke through to the mainstream with the one-two punch of 1977’s “Changes in Latitudes, Changes in Attitudes” and 1978’s “Son of a Son of a Sailor,” which featured his two signature songs: "Cheeseburger in Paradise" and "Margaritaville."

The success of those albums turned Buffett into the Bard of Happy Hour, earning him a loyal audience of “Parrotheads” that follow him to this day.

Buffett was never shy about giving his Parrotheads multiple ways to engage in what’s become known as The Jimmy Buffett Lifestyle, a care-free, salted rim approach to life.

While “Margaritaville” is certainly a state of mind, it's also very much a place.

Buffett opened his first restaurant, “Jimmy Buffett's Margaritaville,” in 1985 in his hometown of Key West, Florida, and now he has more than 50 chain restaurants, casinos and resorts all across the country.

For a certain people who like to play hard and work hard, Buffett is a brand they can trust.

And now plans are afoot to bring the first Margaritaville to the fine state of Pennsylvania, and once again, Buffett is going big.

So Where Will The New Margaritaville Be?

Buffet and his company Margaritaville Holdings have announced that they will begin building a new resort in the Tobyhanna and Pocono townships next year.

The site is also home to the historic Pocono Manor, a historic resort that was first built in 1902, and has been a national historic site and popular wedding destination since 1997.

Pocono Manor was destroyed by a massive fire in November 2019, right before it was supposed to close for renovations. The developers have announced that they will pay homage to the legacy of the Manor by largely rebuilding it.

The $1.3 billion project is expected to open in 2024, and it will include a resort, village, bar and grill, RV camping area, and over a thousand living units.

Rich Polk/Getty Images for NBC Universal

Margaritaville Has A Bonus For The Town

In order to sweeten the deal for locals, Margaritaville has offered to donate the land for a Amtrak station that has been proposed as expansion of rail service from New York City to Scranton.

That of course will also to make it easier for Parrotheads in the Tri-State area to come pay homage to their promised land.

This expansion is not a done deal, but it’s something that northeast Pennsylvania business and tourism officials have long wanted and estimate could bring in an annual $87 million.

Amtrak is currently conducting an infrastructure assessment along the proposed route, in order to determine a cost estimate for any necessary upgrades.

So What Will This Margaritaville Location Include?

Don’t let Buffett’s have-a-good-time-all-the-time-vibe fool you. He’s an ambitious guy, and he likes to do it up big.

So the plans are for the Margaritaville Hotel Pocono Mountains to include a grand number of amenities and features, including:

Tiny home bungalows, which will be inspired by the area’s historic rustic cabins, and will include stone fire pits and country patios.

Townhomes that will be within walking distance of the hotel and provide every amenity needed for guests having a longer stay.

Camp Margaritaville, a luxury camping destination, with room for RVs, premium RV sites. The RV sites will include pickleball courts, a Parakeets Kids Club and a Barkaritaville Dog Park.

The RV suites will also have their own golf carts, charging station, hot tub, hammock, fire pit and adirondack chairs.

A Margaritaville Retail Store.

Fins Up Fitness Center.

Cheeseburger in Paradise Restaurant.

Fin City Game Room.

A 5 O’Clock Somewhere Swim-Up Bar.