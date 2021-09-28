Jim Cramer's Tale of Two Market Bulls

Jim Cramer says recent events point to a pair of market bulls on different sides of the world – Chinese President Xi and Federal Reserve Chair Jay Powell.

“Both made decisions that led to market rallies,” Cramer said. “Now snap rallies can lead to collateral damage -- or collateral pleasure – but Xi and Powell didn’t care. They wanted to do what's right by as many people as possible.”

Cramer says that Powell opted not to raise interest rates, because he didn't think it was appropriate to do so while so many poor people, particularly African Americans, are being left behind.

“Yes, he wants the disenfranchised to do better,” Cramer said in real Money on Thursday. “He knows that the delta variant is slowing the economy, so he does not feel he is jeopardizing the country by keeping rates low to help the disenfranchised. He's going to remain accommodative until more poor people are doing better.”

Cramer says that while many worry about inflation, Powell doesn't have to listen to anyone.

“If he wants to make it so more poor people do better and he thinks that can happen by keeping rates easy, then it doesn't matter what the heck others think,” Cramer wrote on Real Money. “They can trash him and heckle him and say he is public enemy No. 1 -- not just for the rich, but for the poor, because the poor are ultimately hurt the most by inflation. I am in Jay's camp; if you don't have a job, you sure as heck aren't keeping up with inflation.”

President Xi, too, wants common prosperity. “But instead of trying to boost the disenfranchised, he wants to crush the rich in the long tradition of Mao, Stalin and Lenin,” Cramer noted. “His common prosperity theme isn't a bad one if it didn't involve rank repression, homophobia and outright religious hatred.”

President Xi had ruined the careers of those who profited from gaming and financial engineering and e-tailing and ride-sharing, but he hadn't tackled the obscenely rich property moguls. Then he got his chance with Evergrande, the colossally horrible real estate conglomerate with $300 billion in debt,” Cramer said. “He made it clear that he wasn't going to bail out the company.”

Then, President Xi blinked.

“He decided to bail out the smaller lenders, those that bought property from Evergrande, as well as the local banks,” Cramer added. “He didn't mean to set off a big rally by doing so. He knows that there are still some rich people who got away with this and he's probably furious at himself that he wasn't able to do a precision bombing of the rich without hurting the poor. It's really his first mistake in his road to Maoist prosperity.

Like most bulls, Xi and Powell get their way. “And the markets are fecund because of it,” he said.