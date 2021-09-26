September 27, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join Jim Cramer's Investing Club
Subscribe
Famous Media Deals of 2021
Famous Media Deals of 2021
Publish date:

Jim Cramer's Read on Industrial Production

Latest data remains encouraging for economy.
Author:

ERIC REED - Industrial Production Shows Steady, But Not Impressive, Gains

U.S. industrial production data has offered a mixed bag for investors, Jim Cramer and the Action Alerts Plus team argue.

Cramer and the team reviewed the latest data recently on Real Money. “Industrial production increased 0.4% in August, a tick short versus expectations for a 0.5% increase. Capacity utilization matched expectations at 76.4% in August. Total industrial production is up 5.9% from the same time last year, while capacity growth is up 0.2% versus the year-ago period.”

This is not bad news, but neither is it the robust growth that many investors and economists keep hoping for. As all eyes remain on the economic recovery, major indicators like industrial production continue to be a bellwether for what we can expect going forward. In that regard we continue to see results that have stayed right in the middle.

TheStreet Recommends

Cramer and company also drilled in on capacity utilization. “On a monthly basis, manufacturing increased 0.1 percentage points to 76.7% in August. In addition, there was a 0.4 percentage point decrease in mining capacity to 76.1%, and a 2.3 percentage point increase in utilities capacity to 75.6% in August. Annually, capacity growth has declined 0.1% in manufacturing and 1.6% in mining while increasing 2.6% in utilities.”

Indicators like this suggest an economy that continues to grow and recover, but slowly. A 76.7 percent capacity utilization suggests that there’s plenty of room left for the economy to grow. This is good news in one sense, as an under-utilized production sector suggests that sustained inflation may not become a major issue. (While prices may rise in the short term, sustained inflation tends to be the result of an economy which cannot produce enough new products to meet growing demand.) However this also indicates a slower recovery than many economists had hoped for.

In combination with capacity utilization readings, industrial production can be used as a gauge for future inflation as signs of inflation will begin to show at the industrial level through increases in the price of commodities, basic materials and other input prices, before trickling through the supply chain, and ultimately resulting in higher costs for finished goods. This also makes it a good read for central banks, such as the Federal Reserve, when considering whether to alter short-term interest rates - and, as a result, it is important for us to monitor.

Get more trading strategies and investing insights from the contributors on Real Money.

United Airlines
INVESTING

United Airlines Faces Department of Transportation Fine

NYSE Trader Lead
INVESTING

Jim Cramer IDs an Underappreciated Investing Rule

Home Construction, and Regional and Community Bank ETFs Reflect a Healthy Housing Market
INVESTING

Jim Cramer Says Latest Housing Data is Mixed for Millenials

Closing Bell: Rite Aid Spikes on FTC Negotiations; U.S. Stocks Fall
INVESTING

Rite Aid Teams With Uber Eats for Nationwide On-Demand Delivery

NYSE Trader Lead
INVESTING

Tim Collins Discusses How to Trade on a Quiet Day

Amazon Prime Lead
INVESTING

Whole Foods Adds Service Fee for Amazon Prime Deliveries

FedEx Lead
INVESTING

FedEx Is a Sell, Guilfoyle Says

intel (4)
INVESTING

Intel Starts Construction of Two Arizona Computer Chip Factories