Jim Cramer's Read on Industrial Production

ERIC REED - Industrial Production Shows Steady, But Not Impressive, Gains

U.S. industrial production data has offered a mixed bag for investors, Jim Cramer and the Action Alerts Plus team argue.

Cramer and the team reviewed the latest data recently on Real Money. “Industrial production increased 0.4% in August, a tick short versus expectations for a 0.5% increase. Capacity utilization matched expectations at 76.4% in August. Total industrial production is up 5.9% from the same time last year, while capacity growth is up 0.2% versus the year-ago period.”

This is not bad news, but neither is it the robust growth that many investors and economists keep hoping for. As all eyes remain on the economic recovery, major indicators like industrial production continue to be a bellwether for what we can expect going forward. In that regard we continue to see results that have stayed right in the middle.

Cramer and company also drilled in on capacity utilization. “On a monthly basis, manufacturing increased 0.1 percentage points to 76.7% in August. In addition, there was a 0.4 percentage point decrease in mining capacity to 76.1%, and a 2.3 percentage point increase in utilities capacity to 75.6% in August. Annually, capacity growth has declined 0.1% in manufacturing and 1.6% in mining while increasing 2.6% in utilities.”

Indicators like this suggest an economy that continues to grow and recover, but slowly. A 76.7 percent capacity utilization suggests that there’s plenty of room left for the economy to grow. This is good news in one sense, as an under-utilized production sector suggests that sustained inflation may not become a major issue. (While prices may rise in the short term, sustained inflation tends to be the result of an economy which cannot produce enough new products to meet growing demand.) However this also indicates a slower recovery than many economists had hoped for.

In combination with capacity utilization readings, industrial production can be used as a gauge for future inflation as signs of inflation will begin to show at the industrial level through increases in the price of commodities, basic materials and other input prices, before trickling through the supply chain, and ultimately resulting in higher costs for finished goods. This also makes it a good read for central banks, such as the Federal Reserve, when considering whether to alter short-term interest rates - and, as a result, it is important for us to monitor.