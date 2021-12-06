Skip to main content
December 6, 2021
Is Skyworks Solution the Chip Stock to Watch in 2022?
Jim Cramer Talks With Papa John’s CEO

Pizza maker is making more dough than expected.
Papa John’s  (PZZA) - Get Papa John's International, Inc. Report, has seemingly recovered from challenges it faced a few years ago that led to its founder and CEO leaving the company.

Jim Cramer recently spoke with the company's current CEO, Rob Lynch. 

Lynch told Cramer that the chain recently posted a 12-cents-a-share earnings beat that included a 7% boost in same-store sales. Cramer interviewed Lynch on a recent episode of Mad Money.

Lynch explained that results like those reported recently have been years in the making, but after lots of hard work, plans are all coming to fruition. Product innovation is what keeps people coming back to Papa John's, he told Cramer. That's why its loyalty program now stands at over 22 million members.

Former NBA star Shaquille O'Neal has played a key role at the company first as a pitch man and then as a member of its board. 

Real Money's Bruce Kamich recently reviewed the charts for Papa John's saying they were pointed towards further gains. 

Papa John's is not trying to sell the cheapest pizza, Lynch continued. The company only sells quality products made from the best ingredients. Papa John's dough is made from just six ingredients, all of which are fresh and never frozen.

Lynch said that staffing will always be Papa John's biggest challenge, but as they build a great company culture, it's getting easier to retain quality employees and franchisees. They also have strong relationships with third-party delivery partners, which add a lot of value to their operations, he said.

