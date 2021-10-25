October 25, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join Jim Cramer's Investing Club
Subscribe
Earnings Season, Supply Chain, Oil, Oh My: What Has This Portfolio Manager Worried
Earnings Season, Supply Chain, Oil, Oh My: What Has This Portfolio Manager Worried
Publish date:

Jim Cramer Talks With Okta, Auth0 Execs

Shares of Okta have bounced since Auth0 acquisition's completion earlier this month.
Author:

In the days since Okta  (OKTA) - Get Okta, Inc. Class A Report completed its acquisition of rival identity management company Auth0  earlier this month, shares have risen notably. 

Auth0, an identity management platform for app developers based in San Francisco, had competed with Okta. Okta provides security tools to authenticate users, such as password authorizations and accessing online networks.

Real Money's Bruce Kamich recently assessed the stock. "Prices have been making a pattern of higher lows and lower highs since February," Kamich noted. Such a pattern is typical of sideways trading as bulls and bears try to figure out where the stock is going next. 

So how is the reformulated company doing?

TheStreet Recommends

Todd McKinnon, chairman and CEO of Okta, and Eugenio Pace, CEO of Auth0, recently made a return appearance on "Mad Money" to give Jim Cramer an update.

McKinnon explained that there is no standard when it comes to identity services and Okta helps companies connect and integrate over 7,000 different applications into a single, secure solution. Pace added that Auth0 brings a developer focus to the Okta platform, giving developers all of the tools they need to build better, more secure applications.

Security is a difficult job, Pace said, but with Okta, companies don't have to worry about identity, they can focus on their business instead.

When asked how they help customers, McKinnon said that Okta lets companies like Moody's build better digital experiences for both their employees and their customers, keeping both sets of users secure while still building easy-to-use applications.

Get more trading strategies and investing insights from the contributors on Real Money.

Wall Street Preview: Dollar, Oil and Tech in Focus
STOCKS

Dow, S&P Hit Record Highs; Tesla Passes $1 Trillion Valuation

Jack Dorsey Lead
INVESTING

Twitter Affirmed Buy, Target Cut at Bank of America Before Report

GE Lead
INVESTING

Can GE Stock Break Out on Earnings?

Tesla Lead
MARKETS

Tesla Passes $1 Trillion Valuation As Hertz Deal Triggers Fresh Record High

18 volvo s90 volvo
INVESTING

Volvo Cuts IPO Size, Expects to Be Valued at $18 Billion

Hong Kong Stocks Fall As China's Services Activity Contracted, Adding To Slowdown Concerns
INVESTING

Apple, Humana, Clorox Touted at Goldman on Sales Multiples

Tesla Model Y Lead
INVESTING

5 Top Stock Gainers for Monday: Tesla, PayPal, Crocs

Image of Bonds
D

What Is Bond Duration? Definition, Formula, and Examples