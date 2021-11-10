Jim Cramer Talks With Logitech CEO

Why have shares of Logitech (LOGI) - Get Logitech International S.A. Report been declining?

The computer peripheral maker has seen its shares fall from highs near $140 to below $80 recently. Shares currently trade for about 19 times earnings.

Bracken Darrell, president and CEO of Logitech, told Jim Cramer on a recent episode of the Mad Money TV show that despite Wall Street's loss of enthusiasm, Logitech's business remains strong and all of its product categories are growing. Logitech provides equipment for video conferencing, home and mobile workspaces, gaming and creating and streaming content, all of which are in demand.

On Real Money, Bruce Kamich revisited the charts of Logitech recently. Notwithstanding the CEO’s upbeat views, Kamich was cautious, saying investors should “continue to avoid the long side of LOGI as further declines are possible.”

Digging into quarterly results, Darrell acknowledged that video sales did slip this quarter, but only after doubling last year during the height of the pandemic. He also admitted that Logitech is not immune to supply chain pressures.

The company is adding inventory in an effort to combat the logistics slowdown going into the holiday shopping season. He expected slight impacts on the company's gross margins as a result.

Founded in 1981 in Lausanne, Switzerland, and quickly expanding to the Silicon Valley, Logitech started connecting people through innovative computer peripherals and many industry firsts, including the infrared cordless mouse, the thumb-operated trackball, the laser mouse, and more, according to the company website.

With products sold in almost every country in the world, Logitech has developed into a multi-brand company designing products that bring people together through music, gaming, video and computing. Brands of Logitech include Logitech G, ASTRO Gaming, Ultimate Ears, Jaybird, Blue Microphones, and Streamlabs.