Jim Cramer Talks With Levi's CEO

Levi Strauss (LEVI) - Get Levi Strauss & Co. Class A Report, has seen its shares surge close to 40 percent so far this year. Why?

One reason may be that up to 40% of Americans now have a different waist size due to staying home and eating more during the pandemic. The larger midsections have been unaffectionately dubbed the 'quarantine 15" or “Covid Babies” in popular culture.

Chip Bergh, president and CEO of Levi Strauss (LEVI) - Get Levi Strauss & Co. Class A Report, the iconic California clothing maker, told Jim Cramer on a recent episode of Mad Money ,that’s one reason retailers are selling a lot of Levis right now.

Over on Real Money, Bruce Kamich found reasons that Levi’s stock is still appealing.

A problem is that consumers buy and throw away clothes more now than ever. That’s not good for the environment.

When it comes to consumption, Bergh said that consumers are buying twice the amount of apparel they did 15 years ago and are throwing those clothes away twice as fast as well. That's why Levi is focused on "buy better, wear longer" to help reduce waste. Better quality, less waste, less carbon used to produce the clothes. And even better quality gifts for the holiday season, which Bergh predicted to Cramer will continue to be a strong one for retailers.

Bergh told Cramer about many of Levi's sustainability efforts, which revolve around climate, consumption and community. He said the company continues to work toward being better stewards of the environment, using less water and energy and emitting less carbon than ever.