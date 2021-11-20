Skip to main content
November 20, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join AAP
Subscribe
FDA Authorizes Pfizer & Moderna Booster Shots For All Adults
FDA Authorizes Pfizer & Moderna Booster Shots For All Adults
Publish date:

Jim Cramer Talks With GXO CEO

Logistics company is profiting from fixing supply chain problems.
Author:

While supply chain issues have created havoc in markets and ports, on Jim Cramer pointed out that many companies are profiting and growing from fixing the problem. 

One of those is GXO Logistics  (GXO) - Get GXO Logistics Inc. Report, the warehouse and logistics company which has seen is stock skyrocket since it was spun off in August.

Malcolm Wilson, CEO of GXO told Cramer on a recent episode of "Mad Money" that the trend in logistics today is to place products close to your end customers, and that's what GXO allows customers to do. 

The company is building those new warehouse facilities in major markets, so customers can offer same-day and next-day delivery on more products.

TheStreet Recommends

Find out what Real Money experts are saying about GXO and other logistics companies here.

Wilson said business remains strong at GXO as the company is hard at work, delivering reliable services to their customers ahead of the peak shopping season. GXO signed $1 billion worth of new business this quarter and almost $4 billion so far this year. With the average term of their contracts being five years, Wilson said GXO has excellent visibility into the future.

The company delivered a five-cents-a-share earnings beat and raised its full-year outlook. Shares of GXO, which was spun off from its parent XPO Logistics  (XPO) - Get XPO Logistics, Inc. Report, have moved up more than 70% since the spinoff in August.

GXO is the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO has 94,000 team members across 869 warehouse locations totaling 208 million square feet.

Wilson told Cramer that GXO is in growth mode. The company is currently adding 10,000 new employees and is pairing that with tons of automation and robotics at its facilities for maximum efficiency.

Get more trading strategies and investing insights from the contributors on Real Money.

16 metal roof construction worker install sh
TAXES

The Infrastructure Bill Was Signed Into Law: What Does it Mean for You and Your Taxes?

house dad kid home sh
PERSONAL FINANCE

Where Are Renters Paying More, or Less, Than Homeowners?

17 thailand sh
INVESTING

Southeast Asia Reopening, But Tourists are Scarce

New Lattice Small Cap ETF Offers Global Exposure, Lower Valuation
JIM CRAMER

Cramer's Mad Money Recap 11/19: Zoom, Nvida, Levi Strauss

2
E

What Is Enterprise Value? Definition, How to Calculate, and FAQs

Bull Market Momentum Builds Up In China Stocks As Benchmark And Turnover Surge To Multi-year Highs
INVESTING

BMO Sees S&P 500 Hitting 5,300 Next Year, a 12% Gain

Don't Worry About Tesla Shares
LATEST NEWS

Elon Musk Probably Wouldn't Pay Any Taxes on a $6B UN Donation

United Technologies Taps Microsoft's Cloud Services to Bolster Field Performance
INVESTING

Amazon, Microsoft, Google, Oracle Solicited by DOD for Cloud