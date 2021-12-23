Jim Cramer Talks With Ford and Salesforce CEOs

With so much competition now buzzing in the electric car market, Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report has turned to a partnership with Salesforce.com (CRM) - Get salesforce.com, inc. Report to make their electric cars into “connected cars.”

In a recent two-for-one episode of the Mad Money TV show, Jim Cramer interviewed Jim Farley, CEO of Ford, and Marc Benioff, co-CEO of Salesforce.com, to learn more about their new partnership to offer productivity software tools to small businesses.

The interview came shortly after the two firms announced the launch of VIIZR, a CRM tool built on Salesforce Field Service, designed to empower small business owners – plumbers, electricians, caterers, and landscapers – to run their businesses from anywhere.

Farley explained that Ford's vision is to be the no. 1 maker of electrified commercial vehicles, and the partnership will bring a new suite of small business productivity tools right into customers' vehicles.

Real Money's Stephen Guilfoyle recently reiterated his enthusiasm for Ford. "Ford will be a major player in the transformation from legacy driven vehicles to the electric future," Guilfoyle wrote on Real Money earlier this month. "Ford sells vehicles that regular people like. Pickup trucks and Mustangs. That's going to matter. Even in an electric world."

Look inside many small business trucks and vans and there may be sticky notes, invoices under the visor and other 20th century solutions to the hectic work of doing deliveries or business on the road. Ford hopes to change all of that with new software solutions for all of their commercial vehicles.

Benioff added that having these tools will allow customers to connect with Ford in a whole new way, and will allow Ford to help their customers in new ways.

Farley said Ford's new eTransit vans and F-150 Lightning pickup trucks are beginning to roll off the assembly lines and will be among the first vehicles to offer these added services.

Ford believes that VIIZR will be of particular help to small businesses, allowing them to get customer profiles, invoices and data for bids quickly and focus more on their business.

A recent study found that only 10% of small businesses believed today’s business productivity software tools are designed for businesses of their size; most contend such solutions are tailored to much larger companies

The market for field service management is estimated at $3 billion annually in the U.S and is expected to double in the next six years as changes to consumer behavior brought on by COVID will drive high demand for trades.