Skip to main content
November 10, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join Jim Cramer's Investing Club
Subscribe
What Is Twitter Blue?
What Is Twitter Blue?
Publish date:

Jim Cramer Talks With Brunswick CEO

Recreational boat maker branches out beyond core new boat business.
Author:

People went for a ride on the water in increased numbers during the pandemic, which boosted sales for boatmaker Brunswick  (BC) - Get Brunswick Corporation Report. The company still has an inventory backlog for its boats created by high demand that may last for years.

David Foulkes, CEO of Brunswick BC told Jim Cramer on a recent episode of the Mad Money TV show that 50% of Brunswick's business now stems from annuity products that don't rely on new boat sales. 

These streams include the Freedom Boat Club, which now boasts over 70,000 members across the country, as well as sales of parts and accessories, which every boat owner needs. In May of 2019, the Freedom Boat Club was acquired by Brunswick. The club offers a fleet of boats with reciprocal access for members in more than 300 locations in the US, Canada and Europe.

Brunswick’s third-quarter sales rose 15.7% year over year to $1.43 billion. The stock is up more than 20% year to date.

TheStreet Recommends

Shares of Brunswick continue to trade around $100, about where they were when Real Money's Bruce Kamich looked at the stock in August. Find out what Kamich had to say about the charts then by clicking here.

A leader in the marine space, Brunswick’s portfolio includes Mercury Marine engines along with boat brands including Bayliner Boats, Boston Whaler, Cypress Cay Pontoon Boats, and Sea Ray among others.

Foulkes told Cramer that demand for boats continues to be strong, with sales limited only by supply constraints. Brunswick has been able to pass along moderate price increases, he said, but remains committed to keeping boating affordable for as many people as possible.

Foulkes added that even with long wait times, sales of new boats remain strong, thanks in part to flexible work arrangements allowing for more time on the water. Brunswick continues to take market share, with growth rates well ahead of the industry overall.

Why hasn’t the semiconductor shortage hurt Brunswick? Foulkes told Cramer that while specialized chips have been in short supply, most of the chips Brunswick needs are more generic and are still available. 

Get more trading strategies and investing insights from the contributors on Real Money.

choosing individual ismw
INVESTING

Focus on Individual Stocks, Not Misleading Indexes in This Market

Tech Companies Lead
JIM CRAMER

Cramer's Mad Money Recap 11/9: PayPal, Nvidia, Advanced Micro Devices

Chart Professor: A Candlestick Graph Can Give You an Edge Over Other Traders
INVESTING

What Is Trading The Chart?

Darkened photo of falling poker chips with text overlay that reads "What Are Blue Chip Stocks?"
B

What Is a Blue-Chip Stock? Definition, Examples, and FAQ

Twitter Lead
STOCKS

Twitter's Premium Sub Channel Blue is Now in the U.S.

Aurora Cannabis Lead
CANNABIS

Aurora Cannabis reports $60.1M in revenue, 11% loss

Robinhood Lead
CRYPTOCURRENCY

Robinhood's Crypto Wallet Already Has 1.6-Million Waitlist

RingCentral Lead
INVESTING

RingCentral Shares Jump After Earnings Beat, Raised Guidance