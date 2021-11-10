Jim Cramer Talks With Brunswick CEO

People went for a ride on the water in increased numbers during the pandemic, which boosted sales for boatmaker Brunswick (BC) - Get Brunswick Corporation Report. The company still has an inventory backlog for its boats created by high demand that may last for years.

David Foulkes, CEO of Brunswick BC told Jim Cramer on a recent episode of the Mad Money TV show that 50% of Brunswick's business now stems from annuity products that don't rely on new boat sales.

These streams include the Freedom Boat Club, which now boasts over 70,000 members across the country, as well as sales of parts and accessories, which every boat owner needs. In May of 2019, the Freedom Boat Club was acquired by Brunswick. The club offers a fleet of boats with reciprocal access for members in more than 300 locations in the US, Canada and Europe.

Brunswick’s third-quarter sales rose 15.7% year over year to $1.43 billion. The stock is up more than 20% year to date.

A leader in the marine space, Brunswick’s portfolio includes Mercury Marine engines along with boat brands including Bayliner Boats, Boston Whaler, Cypress Cay Pontoon Boats, and Sea Ray among others.

Foulkes told Cramer that demand for boats continues to be strong, with sales limited only by supply constraints. Brunswick has been able to pass along moderate price increases, he said, but remains committed to keeping boating affordable for as many people as possible.

Foulkes added that even with long wait times, sales of new boats remain strong, thanks in part to flexible work arrangements allowing for more time on the water. Brunswick continues to take market share, with growth rates well ahead of the industry overall.

Why hasn’t the semiconductor shortage hurt Brunswick? Foulkes told Cramer that while specialized chips have been in short supply, most of the chips Brunswick needs are more generic and are still available.