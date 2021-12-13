Jim Cramer Talks With Boot Barn CEO

After two-year climb, western wear retailer is looking to build even more stores.

Boot Barn stock has been on an upward climb for two years and now the company wants to build many more stores than originally forecast.

Jim Conroy, president and CEO of Boot Barn, told Jim Cramer on a recent episode of the Mad Money TV show that the 500 stores the company had projected building when it went public in 2014 simply isn’t enough. He told Cramer there was no specific new number, but a couple hundred more stores are likely to be built.

Over the past two years Boot Barn shares are up more than 200%.

Real Money’s Bruce Kamich recently reviewed the stock’s charts, concluding that while the shares have “made a tremendous rally from the early 2020 lows. Upper shadows can be seen on the weekly candle bars.” Kamich added that “These are two good reasons to take profits on shares of BOOT. They will fit better after a good correction.”

What started out as one store in 1978 has since become the largest western and workwear retailer in the nation. Boot Barn had 281 stores in 36 states, according to its most recent earnings report.

Conroy explained that while Boot Barn's first customers were actual cowboys working on farms and ranches, their market has expanded greatly into the casual country and Western consumer. These new consumers still wear jeans and boots, he said, but typically prefer baseball caps over cowboy hats.

This new group of consumers has emboldened the company's growth plans, Conroy added. That growth has emboldened the company to seek many more new locations over the coming years.

Boot Barn had initially emphasized brick and mortar locations as central to its strategy. That’s still true but Conroy also told Cramer about the company's e-commerce efforts. He said online sales continue to grow and nearly 25% of those sales are being shipped to stores for pickup. Boot Barn also offers fulfillment from their stores to speed up shipping, as well as in-store returns of online items.