Jim Cramer Talks to PPG Industries CEO

The paint business is a lot more colorful than it used to be and Jim Cramer sees that as an opportunity for investors.

Michael McGarry, chairman, president and CEO of PPG Industries (PPG) - Get PPG Industries, Inc. Report, the paint and coatings maker with shares up 12% for the year, told Cramer about struggles with rising costs, supply chain disruptions and an automotive industry that can no longer predict when its cars will hit the market.

Real Money's Bruce Kamich recently looked at the technical picture for PPG stock. “The charts and indicators of PPG suggest we can see higher prices in the weeks ahead,” Kamich wrote.

A once predictable business has been turned upside down. Cramer said things will eventually turn positive for PPG, but investors can't afford to wait for those positive things to happen, they need to invest now.

McGarry said he's still optimistic for the future. There's a lot of latent demand that couldn't be fulfilled this year that will need to be filled in 2022. While some of its customers expect continued weakness into the beginning of next year, many share his optimism for the back half of next year.

When asked about some of the challenges, McGarry explained that typically, the automakers could provide them with a 90-day forecast that was 90% accurate and a 60-day forecast that was 98% accurate. In today's environment, however, they struggle to predict what will happen next week. And it's not just autos, he added, appliances are the same way. Buyers can't even predict traffic paint given raw material shortages.

PPG buys from a lot of different companies, McGarry continued. And if their paint is made from 20 ingredients, it only takes one to halt production. With hurricanes, the gulf coast freeze, COVID and disruptions in China, it's going to be a difficult environment for awhile, he said.