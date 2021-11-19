Jim Cramer Talks to Carvana’s CEO

The CEO of the online car dealer tell Jim Cramer that despite demand, shortages of cars are a problem.

Buying a car online is an innovation that is disrupting an industry that has been led by traditional dealerships since its inception.

How well is the idea working?

Carvana (CVNA) - Get Carvana Co. Class A Report, claims to be the fastest-growing online used car dealer in the U.S., known for its multi-story car vending machines, seen mostly along highways in two dozen places around the country.

Ernest “Ernie” Garcia III, chairman and CEO of Carvana, told Jim Cramer on a recent episode of "Mad Money" that shortages — especially of cars to sell, have put the brakes on the company’s surge.

News of the shortage caused the company’s stock to dip briefly, but it has since bounced back. Carvana stock climbed steadily over the past several years, hitting a high in August. The company grew with a touchless delivery program as traditional dealerships were forced to close during the heart of the pandemic.

On Real Money, Bruce Kamich was cautious on the stock. After suggesting readers avoid going long last July, Kamich revisited the stock recently, saying little has changed to alter concern over the charts. "So far our strategy of avoiding purchases of shares of CVNA has been prudent. Continue to avoid the long side," Kamich wrote..

Garcia said Carvana continues to see lots of demand, which is good for the company, but a shortage of vehicles continues to be a problem. When asked how long that shortage might last, Garcia said Carvana has always struggled finding enough cars due to its fast growth, but this time might take awhile given how the entire supply chain has been affected.

Turning to the topic of labor costs, Garcia said Carvana's inspection centers have become very efficient at inspecting, fixing and preparing cars for resale at consistent prices. So far, labor has not been an issue, he said.

Finally, when asked about competition, Garcia noted that auto retail hasn't changed in decades, which leaves a lot of room for innovation. Carvana aims to simplify car buying for its customers, and that offers a lot of value.

Garcia was one of the founders of Carvana in 2012. The company is based in Tempe, Ariz.