Jim Cramer Talks Standard Lithium’s Potential With CEO

Lithium manufactured from underground saltwater could power the electric vehicle revolution and finally add significant new U.S production for the first time in more than half a century, Robert Mintak, CEO of Standard Lithium (SLI) told Mad Money’s Jim Cramer on a recent episode of Mad Money. '.

As electric vehicles gain in popularity, the demand for lithium has never been greater. Yet, in the U.S., there's been no new lithium production added in over six decades. The production that does exist, is so small as to represent a rounding error in global production. Find out more about Real Money columnist’s investing ideas here.

That's about to change, Mintak said, as Standard Lithium is bringing a technology approach to the solution and placing it in Arkansas. Standard Lithium doesn't mine for lithium by crushing rocks, it extracts lithium from a saltwater brine solution using technology in an environmentally-friendly way. Standard Lithium chose south Arkansas due to its very large resource potential, with well-studied and documented brine deposits. Standard Lithium is partnered with global specialty chemical company Lanxess on the project. The partnership is in the demonstration stage of testing the commercial viability of lithium extraction on a mass scale from brine that is a byproduct of existing bromine production facilities run by Lanxess in southern Arkansas, according to the Standard Lithium website.

Standard Lithium’s stock has risen more than 400% over the past year, despite the fact it is not yet commercially manufacturing lithium at its Arkansas site.

Standard Lithium is currently involved in operating a test facility that is running 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The plant is producing battery-grade lithium that could supply the U.S. battery EV market when scaled up to full size.

When asked why this technology is not well known, Mintak explained that until now, there's been no race to bring new lithium into production. But based on the plans of nearly every auto manufacturer, now is the time when the technology can meet demand and Arkansas just happens to have the resources and be conveniently located to supply the country's lithium needs.