Skip to main content
January 5, 2022
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join AAP
Subscribe
Did OpenSea's Market Valuation Put a Price Tag on the NFT Market?
Did OpenSea's Market Valuation Put a Price Tag on the NFT Market?

Jim Cramer Talks Food Testing With Neogen CEO

Company is merging operations with 3M unit in deal long considered by Neogen, CEO tells Cramer.

Food safety testing is a growing business worldwide that got an old new player at the end of 2021.

John Adent, president and CEO of Neogen,  (NEOG) - Get Neogen Corporation Report talked to Jim Cramer on a recent episode of "Mad Money" about the corporate move that has made food safety big news. 

Neogen  announced last month it is combining with the food safety division of 3M  (MMM) - Get 3M Company Report in a deal with an enterprise value of  $9.3. Adent will lead the combined companies. The companies expect to close the transaction by the end of the third quarter, subject to conditions including approval by Neogen holders and receipt of regulatory clearances.f

After the deal was announced, Real Money's Bruce Kamich reviewed 3M's charts, noting a  a bullish divergence between the price action and the momentum study, and adding "I like this "set up" and would suggest to aggressive traders to go long MMM at current levels." 

TheStreet Recommends

Neogen manufactures test kits that allow food suppliers to detect bacteria, toxins and other food allergens. When a restaurant menu says something is gluten-free or peanut-free, Neogen is often the one certifying that it is.

Neogen has seen 22 years of consecutive growth, with a compound annual growth rate of 15% and annual organic growth of 9%. Much of that growth is being driven by rising incomes around the globe. Adent noted that the more people's income rises, the more they care about the safety of their food.

Adent said they've been eyeing the food safety division of 3M for a long time. They have a complimentary business that will thrive under Neogen, he said, as they can give it the resources and focus to grow and succeed.

Get more trading strategies and investing insights from the contributors on Real Money.

Gundlach Live Blog: Why Does He Think 'This Time It's Different'?
INVESTING
BABA

'China is Uninvestable,' Says Renowned Bond Investor Gundlach

Intel Lead
INVESTING
EWTXINTCNXE

5 Top Stock Gainers for Wednesday: Intel, NexGen, Wex

KFC Beyond Meat Lead
INVESTING
KFCYUMMCD

Beyond Meat Stock Could Make New Lows Despite KFC Launch

Frito-Lay Campaign Lead
LIFESTYLE
PEP

Frito-Lay Asks People Not To Give Up Snacks In Rick Astley Campaign

Chrysler Airflow Concept Lead
INVESTING
TSLAFSONY

Chrysler Unveils First EV; Parent Stellantis to Go All-Electric by '28

Hong Kong's Prenetics Aims To Make Covid-19 Testing Quick And Easy At Home Through Circle HealthPod's Reusable System
INVESTING
ABT

Walmart, Kroger Lift Prices on Abbott Covid Test After White House Deal Expires

Jim Cramer Will Be Looking to See What AT&T Says About DirecTV on Wednesday
INVESTING
T

AT&T Posts Stronger Q4 Metrics; HBO and Max Subscribers Beat Guidance

Costco Lead
INVESTING
COST

Costco Stock: What to Expect in 2022 (Maybe a Special Dividend?)