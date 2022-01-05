Jim Cramer Talks Food Testing With Neogen CEO

Food safety testing is a growing business worldwide that got an old new player at the end of 2021.

John Adent, president and CEO of Neogen, (NEOG) - Get Neogen Corporation Report talked to Jim Cramer on a recent episode of "Mad Money" about the corporate move that has made food safety big news.

Neogen announced last month it is combining with the food safety division of 3M (MMM) - Get 3M Company Report in a deal with an enterprise value of $9.3. Adent will lead the combined companies. The companies expect to close the transaction by the end of the third quarter, subject to conditions including approval by Neogen holders and receipt of regulatory clearances.f

After the deal was announced, Real Money's Bruce Kamich reviewed 3M's charts, noting a a bullish divergence between the price action and the momentum study, and adding "I like this "set up" and would suggest to aggressive traders to go long MMM at current levels."

Neogen manufactures test kits that allow food suppliers to detect bacteria, toxins and other food allergens. When a restaurant menu says something is gluten-free or peanut-free, Neogen is often the one certifying that it is.

Neogen has seen 22 years of consecutive growth, with a compound annual growth rate of 15% and annual organic growth of 9%. Much of that growth is being driven by rising incomes around the globe. Adent noted that the more people's income rises, the more they care about the safety of their food.

Adent said they've been eyeing the food safety division of 3M for a long time. They have a complimentary business that will thrive under Neogen, he said, as they can give it the resources and focus to grow and succeed.