January 5, 2022
Did OpenSea's Market Valuation Put a Price Tag on the NFT Market?
Jim Cramer Talks Crypto With FTX CEO

It doesn't matter how it's classified, just write regulations that make sense, Sam Bankman-Fried tells Cramer.

Sam Bankman-Fried, founder and CEO of FTX, a cryptocurrency exchange built for traders, told Jim Cramer on a recent episode of "Mad Money" that the new financial instruments require sensible regulation if they're to fully enter mainstream finances.

When Cramer asked about crypto regulation, Bankman-Fried said it makes total sense. He recently told Congress the same thing. He said the only way for crypto to become truly mainstream and gain consumer trust is for users to know that regulators have created rules that protect their investments.

Bankman-Fried said regulators currently seem to be hung up on whether crypto is a currency, commodity or a security. But Bankman-Fried noted that in reality, crypto acts like all three, which is why he proposes that instead of trying to classify crypto, the government should just write regulations that make sense.

Bitcoin's share of the "store of value" market -- Gold and bitcoin -- was recently estimated at 20% by Zach Pandl, co-head of global FX and EM strategy at Goldman Sachs, Stephen "Sarge" Guilfoyle noted recently on Real Money. "I might argue that more than a plethora of investors rely upon real estate and other hard assets as stores of value, but that is not mentioned here. Nor are other cryptocurrencies," Guilfoyle wrote. 

Bankman-Fried, 29, a crypto billionaire, is a favorite of the news media, for his youthful wealth as well as for his lifestyle -- from veganism to sleeping only four hours a night on bean bag chairs, to his dedication to altruism.

He told Cramer that FTX is a place where traders can buy, sell and hold their crypto assets. The company is currently based offshore but does have a U.S. entity for domestic investors to use.

Turning to the topic of the plethora of new coins being created, Bankman-Fried once again said that regulation would make a lot of sense. He said some of these new coins are nothing more than memes, while others have a purpose and make a lot of sense. Investors need to know the difference.

