December 20, 2021
Omicron: Everything We Know About the New Covid Variant So Far
Jim Cramer, Founder of TheStreet and CNBC Host, Has Covid

Cases of coronavirus in the U.S. have spiked over the past week, with New York reporting more than 20,000 new cases a day for three days in a row.
The business news network CNBC's commentator and host Jim Cramer has tested positive for coronavirus, he tweeted, with a picture of his Abbott Labs  (ABT) - Get Abbott Laboratories Report test results Monday. 

Cramer, who is also an author and former hedge-fund manager, in 1996 co-founded TheStreet with publishing executive Martin Peretz.

Cramer reported on-air on CNBC's opening-bell show, "Squawk on the Street," that last Thursday he tested positive, after attending an in-person event.

His infection is mild. “There’s never a cold I’ve had that was as weak as this. Ever," he said on the show as reported by CNBC.

Cramer has received three doses of drugmaker Moderna's  (MRNA) - Get Moderna, Inc. Report coronavirus vaccine including the booster shot.

Cramer, who is 66, left TheStreet on Sept. 30. 

The U.S. is bracing for a harsh winter as cases of the Covid omicron variant are fast spreading across different parts of the country. 

The U.S. has reported 126,967 new Covid cases a day on average over this past weekend.

Anthony S. Fauci, the immunologist who is the nation’s top infectious-disease expert, said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that he believes the nation will see record numbers of cases, hospitalizations and deaths. 

"We can't walk away from that, Jake, we can't," he told CNN's Jake Tapper. "Because with omicron, that we're dealing with, it is going to be a tough few weeks to months as we get deeper into the winter."

He added during an appearance on ABC that the omicron variant is “really something to be reckoned with.”

