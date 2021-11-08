Skip to main content
November 8, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join Jim Cramer's Investing Club
Subscribe
Why This Technical Analyst Expects a Market Pullback
Why This Technical Analyst Expects a Market Pullback
Publish date:

Jim Cramer: Crypto Gaining Credibility

But there are alternatives to buying digital coins.
Author:

Big fan of cryptocurrency?

Mad Money’s Jim Cramer said on a recent episode of the Mad Money TV show that in all of his years, he's never seen people get excited about stocks the way they get excited about the likes of Bitcoin, Etherium and Dogecoin.

Cramer even admitted to having a "soft spot" for crypto,  going as far as saying investors could have 5% of their speculative portfolios invested in it. 

But he urged those who wish to invest in cryptocurrencies to do it like cold and calculating investors, not fans. 

TheStreet Recommends

One need only look at the recent debacle of the "Squid Games" cybercurrency to to see the risks 

On Real Money, Ed Ponsi discussed a stock he likes as an alternative to directly buying digital coins.

“If you want to play in the crypto sector, one approach is to own shares of the companies that are active in that space,” Ponsi wrote recently on Real Money. “By using stocks, investors can benefit from the surge in activity and interest in crypto while still trading on a regulated exchange." 

Crypto has not only maniacal fans, but critics who think it's all a scam. Crypto has become much better established recently. New York City’s new mayor, Eric Adams, has promised to make NYC more cyber currency friendly:

Cramer says many people misunderstand crypto as an investment. Crypto may have the word "currency" in its name, but in reality, it's a speculative investment, not a currency. When an investor bets on crypto, that's a bet on crowd psychology more than anything else. 

That's why one should not invest as a fan, buying it at any price and holding on forever. Cramer said be smart, buying on the dips and selling into strength, just as one would with another speculative investment that shot up hundreds or thousands of percent overnight.

Get more trading strategies and investing insights from the contributors on Real Money.

Europe's Biggest Transportation Merger Gets Early Blessing
INVESTING

Monmouth Agrees to Be Acquired by Industrial Logistics for $4 billion

Hong Kong Stocks Climb Out Of Bear Market As Tencent, Meituan Power Recovery Amid Oversold Signals
STOCKS

Breaking News: Dow, Nasdaq, S&P Stay on Record High Closing Streak

Walmart Family-Run Business Lead
INVESTING

Walmart Upgraded at Morgan Stanley on Walmart+ Potential

Blink Charging Lead
INVESTING

Blink Charging Stock Surges as Company Lauds Infrastructure Bill

Trade Desk Shares Jump on Earnings Beat, Increased Guidance
INVESTING

Can The Trade Desk Make New All-Time Highs After Huge Earnings Pop?

Bear Bets Market Lead
INVESTING

5 Top Stock Decliners for Monday - Tesla, Live Nation, Peloton

Purple Innovation Lead
INVESTING

Purple Innovation Stock Falls on BofA Double Downgrade

Trade Desk Shares Jump on Earnings Beat, Increased Guidance
INVESTING

Trade Desk Stock Explodes Higher on Strong Earnings Report