This Tesla Bull Isn't a Simulation: Jim Cramer on Tesla, China, Lululemon

Jim Cramer breaks down what's catching his attention in the markets from China trade to Tesla.

Jim Cramer and ActionAlertsPLUS.com research analyst Zev Fima are breaking down everything you need to know about the markets from the latest on the China trade negotiations to Real Money Stock of the Day Lululemon (LULU) - Get Report.

Does the U.S. Need a China Trade Deal?

As the December 15 tariff deadline gets ever-closer, Jim Cramer took his latest column on Real Money to ponder if the U.S. should even continue pursuing a trade deal with China.

"It's time for China and the job exporters to pay. The cost? Small for us. Big for them. If we want to stay a great power versus the Chinese by starving them of capital to keep their hegemony at bay, now's the time to do it. Things may never be this good again," Cramer wrote.

Is it time for the U.S. and U.S. manufacturers to stand up to China once and for all? Here's what Cramer has to say:

A Tesla Bull Is Born

This is not a drill. Eat your heart out, Elon Musk, because your favorite simulation Jim Cramer is changing his mind about Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report stock.

Over recent months, Other than the cybertruck, Jim has fallen in love with the latest models coming out of Musk's workshop. And while he won't be driving the cybertruck himself, he can't be anything but impressed about the demand the electric pickup has garnered since it's smashing reveal.

But what has Cramer interested in a stock he has long criticized?

Lululemon Earnings Weren't the Right Fit

Lululemon (LULU) - Get Report earnings came in at 96 cents, up 35% from 71 cents in the year-earlier quarter on revenue of $916 million.

Did Lulu deserve to plunge after earnings or is it just a case of too great of expectations?