Jim Cramer Can't Resist Shot at Giants Ahead of Eagles Playoff Matchup

The outspoken CNBC host and proud Eagles fan tweets out a zinger to the Giants ahead of the upcoming NFC championship game.

Jim Cramer just can't help himself.

The outspoken CNBC host and commentator took a brief break from the world of finance recently to share his views on something really important: The upcoming NFC championship game between the New York Giants

"I don't want to believe this, but are their Giants out there taunting Eagles and making fun of us?" Cramer tweeted on Jan. 19. "If there are, I think that is an ill-advised position."

The tweet got a rise out of Giants fans and sparked all sorts of snark, with a few people pointing out Cramer's use of the wrong "there."

"Wait... are we long grammar or short?" one person said.

There, there, now. Cramer is so darn proud of the "Iggles", which he showed a day later by tweeting an image of "It's a Philly Thing" gear.

"Ripped open this box to find! It's a Philly Thing!" he declared.

Cramer, who was born in the Philadelphia suburb of Wyndmoor, even managed to work the Eagles into a discussion about Amazon's (AMZN) - Get Free Report layoffs during a segment of CNBC's "Squawk on the Street."

While criticizing Amazon CEO Andy Jassy for not firing enough workers, Cramer noted that the internet giant's top executive was a Giants fan.

"Okay, but let's see what their record has been in the last nine games versus the Eagles," Cramer said.

The Giants, a four-time Super Bowl champion franchise, have lost nine straight games in Philadelphia.

Philadelphia is a 7.5-point favorite in the latest Eagles vs. Giants odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 48, according to CBS Sports.

The game is scheduled to kick off on Jan. 21 at 8:15 p.m. ET from Lincoln Financial Field in the City of Brotherly Love.