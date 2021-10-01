October 1, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join Jim Cramer's Investing Club
Subscribe
What Sherwin-Williams Supply Constraint Tells Jim Cramer About Natural Gas
What Sherwin-Williams Supply Constraint Tells Jim Cramer About Natural Gas
Publish date:

Jim Cramer: Boring is Beautiful

Wall Street is no place to go looking for thrills.
Author:

Jim Cramer wants nothing to do with an irrational exuberance mindset when it comes to picking stocks.

To Cramer, boring is beautiful on Wall Street – and profitable, too.

“Some people want excitement out of stock market investing,” Cramer wrote recently on Real Money. “They’re the thrill seekers, especially those who use options to speculate on stocks. Some view stocks as zero-sum, a whole cohort of ill-advised people who view stocks as zero-sum games and seem to care as much about their winning as much as you losing.”

The same people view stocks that go higher as “sticking it to the man,” Cramer noted. “Not that we even know who the man is, although I often find out that it's me.”

Cramer wants no part of that mindset.” I want boring,” he said. “That's right, no surprises, no craziness, no win-lose, just boring.”

TheStreet Recommends

Winning with a dull investment philosophy is easier said than done, however. Cramer pointed out a recent note from Oppenheimer that "downgraded the stock of Morgan Stanley  (MS) - Get Morgan Stanley (MS) Report, one of my favorite companies, in a piece entitled "Boring but Lucrative, Downgrading Morgan Stanley as It Nears Price Target.” 

Cramer noted the piece itself didn't denigrate Morgan Stanley for its lack of action. Instead, it focuses on the run that it has had, which has been magnificent, up 45%. It also gives the bank praise for credit quality improvement and good merger-and-acquisition success.

What the piece doesn't get is that the banking business has long been a total roller coaster. “You have great quarters and bad quarters,” Cramer said. “You have episodic gains like Goldman Sachs GS. You have horrendous fines and penalties the way Wells Fargo WFC has experienced. You have government intervention and you have tons of metrics that can trip up a bank, particularly an investment bank.”

In 2010, James Gorman took over Morgan Stanley, one of the wilder roller coasters. Gorman gradually turned it into a prosaic bank that stopped getting in trouble and started making great money.

Cramer said a “no-surprise” bank is worth a heck of a lot more money than one full of surprises and people should have to pay a lot more for its stock than it does for its former cohort. “The fact that it doesn't is what allows it to shine and trade at a much higher valuation,” he said.

“I look for companies that don't surprise except to the upside on earnings and otherwise put you to sleep every night with their lack of anything that you need to suddenly worry about,” he said.

Get more trading strategies and investing insights from the contributors on Real Money.

Rear View Of Woman Working From Home On Computer In Home Office Stretching At Desk
INVESTING

Jim Cramer Finding Workers is ‘the Question of Our Time.’

A realtor's sign outside a house for sale in Toronto on May 20, 2021. Photo: Reuters.
INVESTING

Inflation in Action

Heartland Express Lead
INVESTING

How Should You Respond To A Dip?

Leon Cooperman Receives Subpoena From U.S. Attorney, SEC
INVESTING

Cooperman: Stock Plunge Unlikely, But 10% Slide Possible

AAB Charging Station Lead
INVESTING

ABB Unveils What It Calls Fastest Electric-Vehicle-Charging Station

Sonos Tumbles After First Earnings Report
INVESTING

Sonos Battles Google, Supply Chain Issues

Boeing 787 Dreamliner Lead
INVESTING

Boeing Flying Higher? Here's What the Chart Says.

Indexes Plunge In Hong Kong, China As Wall Street's Bloodbath Spills Over To Asian Stock Markets, Weighing On Technology Firms
INVESTING

Stocks End Sharply Lower as Curtain Comes Down on Brutal September