Jim Collins Sees Opportunity for Nano One

For all of the excitement and angst over green energy and electric vehicles, there are still some fundamental questions to consider.

TheStreet’s Jim Collins has one in particular.

“It’s a question a child would ask, but as the old TV ad tagline put it, it’s not a childish question,” Collins wrote recently in Real Money. “As the world moves toward the electrification of transportation, it’s a question that should be asked to all producers of electrified mobility products, from Teslas (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report to e-scooters. So, are electric vehicles (EVs) really that much greener than vehicles with internal combustion engine (ICE) architecture?”

Once they are on the road, yes they are, Collins said. But there is a caveat.

“Electric vehicles emit zero carbon throughout the driving process,” he said. “But what about their manufacture? What about the ingredients that form the supply chain of the finished vehicle? And what about the electricity that powers that manufacturing process?”

“Unless you have a lightning rod affixed to your Model 3, that electricity must be produced somehow, and hydrocarbons are an important feature in the world's energy infrastructure, and will be for at least the next 30 years, by my reckoning.”

That leads Collins to consider the development of EV batteries, which is decidedly not a green process. Yet every great technology company is based on the notion of providing a solution to an existing problem, and that is where Canadian firm Nano One Materials NNOMF enters the picture.

“I have written often about Nano One, and this week Nano One management posted a video to YouTube that is a much better process-explainer than my thousands of words,” Collins said. “You can watch it here.”

The release of this video on Monday catalyzed a nice bounce in Nano One shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange, and for many investors, it appears to be an “a-ha” moment.

In effect the company simplifies the process of preparing the raw materials used in manufacturing batteries.

“Nano One will never make an EV battery and doesn't produce a complete cathode,” Collins said. “Nano One is a process company. With boldface names in Nano One's partnership list, such as Volkswagen (VLKAF) , Johnson Matthey JMPLF, China's Pulead and Brazil's CBMM, the corporate company Nano One keeps should have flagged to investors that this company's process technology -- usually referred to as M2CAM, or Metal-to-Cathode-Active-Material -- is very real and very much in demand,” Collins said.

“There is a huge opportunity to green the process of making batteries for EVs, the green standard-bearer themselves, and Nano One's M2CAM technology will enable that greening,” he said.