September 13, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Former FDA Head: Pfizer Vaccine Could Be Approved in October for Kids 5-11
Publish date:

Jim Collins: Do Not Buy Pershing Square Tontine

With its latest SPAC deal falling through, and a share price below its IPO, this is one to be wary of, Real Money columnist argues.
Author:

Investing in a special purpose acquisition company requires a certain amount of bravado in the best of times. But in the case of Bill Ackman's Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Real Money columnist Jim Collins has pretty clear advice. 

Don’t do it, he argued in a recent Real Money column. "The financials for a SPAC never look good, until its target acquisition is completed. I have never seen numbers as ugly as [Pershing Square Tontine Holdings] PSTH's, though."

Collins added "Ackman clearly thought he had a deal with an agreement with Vivendi to buy 10% of Universal Music. That deal fell apart in July, as the Securities and Exchange Commission wisely moved in to block consummation of the UMG deal."

Collins added: "I tried. I attempted to watch Bill Ackman's infamous interview on CNBC in March 2020, while doing background research ... I just couldn't do it. When he starts to sniffle, it is just too much. I couldn't last another minute. When Ackman stopped sniffling and said "hug your kids" or something like that, I reached my limit."

TheStreet Recommends

"So, this is exactly the type of guy I would give my money to in return for access to a vehicle that has no assets and whose largest line item on its income statement is legal fees?"

Pershing Square Tontine has taken steady, solid losses. Their stock price has fallen below the firm’s $20 IPO, a drop which looks even uglier when you consider that it peaked well above $30 before tumbling back down.

"PSTH shares have fallen 26% year-to date-and they will continue to be pummeled, I believe."

Collins also pointed out a recent Institutional Investor article which detailed losses suffered by 17 investors in the SPAC, adding "in the world of SPACs, the phrase caveat emptor always applies."

Wall Street NYSE Lead
INVESTING

U.S. Stocks End Mostly Higher as Oil Prices Rise, Data Coming

Best Buy Lead
INVESTING

Guilfoyle: Best Buy Stock Should Be on Hold for Now

Apple
JIM CRAMER

Stock Market Today With Jim Cramer: Buy Apple Stock

Cannabis Weed Marijuana Federal Lead
INVESTING

Cannabis Legislation Roundup: Pair of California Bills Head to Governor

Coinbase
INVESTING

Coinbase to Issue $1.5B of Notes to Bolster Balance Sheet

Virgin Galactic VSS Imagine Lead
INVESTING

Virgin Galactic Stock Is Clinging to Must-Hold Support: Chart

Uber Lead
INVESTING

Uber Drivers Are Employees not Contractors, Dutch Court Says

Nike Store Lead
INVESTING

Nike Stock Slips After BTIG Downgrades to Neutral From Buy