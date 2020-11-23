TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

JFrog Shares Drop; Post-IPO Lockup Will End Early

JFrog's shares dropped after the software-development platform said its post-IPO stock lockup would end early.
Author:
Publish date:

JFrog  (FROG) - Get Report shares dropped Monday after the software-development platform said its post-IPO lockup would end early.

The Israeli company debuted on the Nasdaq in mid-September. A quarter of the shares that were subject to lockup after the initial public offering will be eligible for sale as of the opening bell on Nov. 25, the company said. 

JFrog said that conditions of the early release were satisfied on Nov. 20.

When it filed for its IPO earlier this year, the company had said that 88% of its ordinary shares outstanding would be locked up for 180 days. 

JFrog said it had 88.7 million shares outstanding following its debut. 

The stock closed its opening session up 47% from its IPO price of $44 a share. At last check JFrog shares were down 5.3% to $57.97. 

JFrog focuses on a growing niche called developer operations, or DevOps, which aims to streamline software development and management within organizations. 

The company's platform powers what it calls continuous delivery of software updates, helping to get new software versions to end customers more quickly and reliably.

The company says that covid-19 has increased the urgency of fast, reliable software updates -- and demand for its platform. 

"Every company is a software company today ... that is evident and clear," JFrog Chief Technology Officer Yoav Landman said. "You’ll be eaten by your competition if you can't release software versions fast enough." 

Blink Charging Lead
INVESTING

Blink Charging Revs Up as Interest in Electric Vehicles Surges

Electric Vehicle Lead
INVESTING

DPW Shares Leap on Plan to Put EV Chargers at Fast-Food Outlets

What_is_Coronavirus_updated_on_Nov_23-5fbbb781af52b93acf2a746c_Nov_23_2020_13_25_06
MARKETS

Dow Posts Solid Gains as Vaccine Optimism Boosts Wall Street

Gap Lead
INVESTING

Gap Jumps on J.P. Morgan Upgrade Ahead of Earnings Report

US Dollar Payment System Debate Continues, Can America Cut China Off From Swift?
MARKETS

Dollar Spikes From Near Two-Year Lows After Solid November PMI Tames Fed Action Bets

Jim Cramer: Bristol-Myers Needs to Slim Down
INVESTING

Schrödinger Climbs on $2.7 Billion Bristol-Myers Squibb Deal

Apple Joins Live-streaming Bandwagon With Discounted IPhones For China's Midyear Shopping Festival
INVESTING

Apple 4-Day Shopping Event Starts Friday; Gift Cards Offered

cramer-today-thumb-1119-image
JIM CRAMER

LIVE: Jim Cramer on COVID-19 Vaccines, Tesla