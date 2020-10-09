JetBlue, Tesla: Latest Upgrades and Downgrades - TheStreet
TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

JetBlue, Tesla: Latest Upgrades and Downgrades

TheStreet's weekly guide to upgrades and price target changes includes SeaWorld, Zoom Video and Netflix.
Author:
Publish date:

Analysts were busy this week, upgrading, changing price targets, and initiating coverage of a variety of companies.

Upgrade

SeaWorld Entertainment  (SEAS) - Get Report was upgraded to outperform from neutral by Credit Suisse analyst Benjamin Chaiken, who also more than doubled his price target for the marine-theme-park operator to $30 a share from $13.

JetBlue  (JBLU) - Get Report , United Airlines  (UAL) - Get Report and Spirit Airlines  (SAVE) - Get Report were all upgraded by J.P. Morgan analyst Jamie Baker amid expectations of a recovery for the industry in 2022. JetBlue received a double upgrade.

Tesla  (TSLA) - Get Report was upgraded to buy from neutral by New Street Research Pierre Ferragu, who lifted his price target to a Wall Street-high $578. J.P. Morgan analyst Ryan Brinkman raised his target on Tesla to $75 from $65. Brinkman affirmed his underweight rating.

Initiate Coverage

Analyst Siti Panigrahi initiated coverage of Zoom Video Communications  (ZM) - Get Report with a buy rating and a price target of $550 a share. 

J.P. Morgan analyst Paul Coster began coverage FuelCell Energy  (FCEL) - Get Report with an overweight rating and $3 price target. 

Goldman Sachs analyst Joe Ritchie resumed coverage of General Electric  (GE) - Get Report with a buy rating and a $10 price target. 

Piper Sandler analyst Kashy Harrison began coverage of SunPower  (SPWR) - Get Report with an overweight rating and a $20 share-price target.

Price Target Change

Pivotal analyst Jeffrey Wlodarczak raised his price target for Netflix  (NFLX) - Get Report to $650 from $600 with a buy rating.

Amazon.com  (AMZN) - Get Report saw its share price target raised to $3,800 from $3,675 by Benchmark analyst Daniel Kurnos, who maintained his buy rating.

Needham analyst Laura Martin raised her price target on streaming platform Roku  (ROKU) - Get Report to $255 from $190 and maintained her buy rating.

Piper Sandler analyst Michael Lavery lifted his share-price target for Beyond Meat  (BYND) - Get Report to $178 from $130, while maintaining his neutral rating.

Hong Kong, China Markets Rally As Investors Focus On Upbeat Mainland Economic Data, Eyes On Trump-Biden Debate
POLITICS

Presidential Polls Index: The 'Liberate Michigan' Disaster

Jim Cramer: Yelp Obviously Didn't Sell Well
INVESTING

New Yelp Policy Will Flag Businesses Accused of Racism

Video: Jim Cramer Reacts to General Electric CEO John Flannery's Stock Purchases
INVESTING

Here Is When General Electric May Be a Buy

What Would The World Be Like If Twitter Went Away?
INVESTING

Twitter to Turn Off Some Retweets of Misleading Posts

Savers Credit
Sponsored Story

What Is the Savers Credit?

Stock Market President's Day Lead
MARKETS

Dow Rises as Trump Boosts Stimulus Offer to $1.8 Trillion

Capital Gains Tax
Sponsored Story

5 Things You Should Know about Capital Gains Tax

Filing Your Taxes Late
TAXES

TurboTax Guide to Filing Your Taxes Late