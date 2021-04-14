TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

JetBlue, Spirit Air Rise; J.P. Morgan Eyes Post-COVID Demand Jump

JetBlue and Spirit Airlines traded higher Wednesday after receiving upgrades from JPMorgan Chase.
Author:
Publish date:

Shares of JetBlue  (JBLU) - Get Report and Spirit Airlines  (SAVE) - Get Report advanced early Wednesday after J.P. Morgan Chase  (JPM) - Get Report upgraded the two U.S. carriers to overweight, expecting the coronavirus to have no permanent negative margin impact on airlines.

At last check shares of JetBlue rose 2.6% to $21.30, while shares of Spirit Airlines rose 2.4% to $37.94.

JetBlue Web Services Taken Down for Overnight Maintenance

J.P. Morgan analyst Jamie Baker double upgraded JetBlue to overweight from underweight with a price target of $25, up from $15.

The coronavirus "crisis may provide a profit stimulus to the industry in the event that corporate demand rebounds to within 80% of estimated 2019 levels,” Baker wrote in a note.

JetBlue Drops After Offering $650 Million of 5-Year Notes

The investment firm expects JetBlue to continue to focus on cost controls in the wake of the pandemic, and it called the current valuation attractive, Bloomberg News reported.

J.P. Morgan also raised Southwest Airlines  (LUV) - Get Report to a neutral rating from underweight. The stock was 1.1% higher at $63.95.

And the firm affirmed its overweight ratings on Delta Air Lines  (DAL) - Get Report and Alaska Air  (ALK) - Get Report and underweight ratings on United Airlines  (UAL) - Get Report and American Airlines.  (AAL) - Get Report

United and Alaska Get Upgrades From Morgan Stanley

Last week, Morgan Stanley upgraded United Airlines  (UAL) - Get Report and Alaska Air  (ALK) - Get Report, saying that analysts’ consensus estimates for airline earnings were too low.

On Tuesday, the Chicago aerospace giant Boeing  (BA) - Get Report said it secured net new orders for the second consecutive month in March as carriers prepared for a post-pandemic rebound in global passenger traffic.

RealMoney: American Airlines Still Has a Ticket to the Reopening

DraftKings
INVESTING

DraftKings Plans Fantasy Sports Betting Center in Arizona

Wells Fargo Lead
INVESTING

Wells Fargo Rises After Beating Earnings Expectations

Jim Cramer Live 041421 Lead
VIDEO

Jim Cramer on Wells Fargo, JPMorgan, Apple and Coinbase

About 35,508 of Bernie Madoff's Victims In 123 Countries Could Be About to Get Some Money
LATEST NEWS

Bernie Madoff, Ponzi Schemer, Dies in Prison at 82

Coinbase Lead
INVESTING

Coinbase Surges Ahead of Listing: Jim Cramer Says It's 'The Real Deal'

Best of RealMoney
INVESTING

5 Best Stories on Real Money: Cramer's $100K Withdrawal, Pillars of Great Trading

Stock Market Today: Futures Higher as Market Builds Up for Further Climb
MARKETS

Stocks Move Higher After Bank Earnings and Ahead of Coinbase Debut

JPMorgan Reaches Agreement To Buy Out Chinese Partner's Stake In Mutual Fund Unit
INVESTING

JPMorgan Smashes Profit Forecast With $5.2 Billion Reserve Release Boost