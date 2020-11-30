JetBlue Drops as Carrier Expects Sharper Revenue Decline

JetBlue expects fourth-quarter revenue to decline 70% from a year earlier, a sharper drop than it previously estimated. The stock is lower.

JetBlue (JBLU) - Get Report shares dropped Monday after the carrier estimated that its fourth- quarter revenue would decline 70% from a year earlier.

That's a sharper drop from the 65% it previously estimated.

The travel industry has been devastated by the coronavirus pandemic, which worldwide kept people at home, grounded planes and stopped and reduced other transport, and closed hotels and other accommodations.

Flown capacity will decline 45% to 50% from a year earlier, the Long Island City, N.Y., carrier estimated. That's weaker than the 45% decline the airline previously expected.

Booking trends remain volatile, JetBlue said in an 8-K filing, with the company expecting demand and revenue recovery to be "non-linear" through the fourth quarter and beyond.

Operating expenses for the fourth quarter are expected to decrease at least 30% year over year. The company had planned for a 30% drop.

JetBlue says its receipt of cash tax refunds totaling $70 million, expected during Q4, has been delayed.

Because of booking trends and the delayed refunds, daily average cash burn is now expected to range between $6 million and $8 million in the quarter, up from JetBlue's previous expectation of $4 million to $6 million, the company said.

As of Nov. 27, JetBlue had cash and short-term investments of about $2.8 billion.

Monday's filing comes about two weeks after JetBlue said that it would begin phasing out the seat blocks that limited its passenger capacity.

It had set them up at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic to ensure distancing between passengers and prevent the spread of covid-19.

The company previously said that it would raise its onboard capacity cap to 85% from 70%.

JetBlue shares at last check fell 3.8% to $15.11.